Microsoft just leaked a major Start button redesign for Windows 10

Remember back when Microsoft decided it would be a good idea to remove the Start button from Windows in Windows 8? Well, the company is considering new design changes for that iconic element of the Windows UI, but thankfully the button isn’t going anywhere anytime this time around.

As you can see in the images below, Microsoft is working on a simplified Start button for Windows 10 that’s a lot easier on the eyes. Also, the Live Tiles in the Start menu are gone in favor of simpler app icons. Moreover, the button redesign that’s currently in testing internally looks a lot more tablet-friendly. This might play well with Microsoft’s rumored plans to launch future foldable Surface devices with dual screens.

That’s just speculation for the time being, but the following screenshot does suggest that the Start button changes are being made with touch devices in mind. Then again, tablet mode should work on any Windows 10 device that can be used as a tablet:

The leak comes from a Windows 10 build that was distributed by mistake to Windows Insider testers using 32-bit devices, The Verge reports. Also interesting is that build 18947 is meant for internal Xbox development, so Insiders shouldn’t have received the update in the first place.

If for some reason you installed this Windows 10 release, you should know that Microsoft is looking into it.

We're looking into it — D:onaSarkar (@donasarkar) July 24, 2019

There’s no telling when or even if the new Start button redesign will be rolled out to Windows 10 users. After all, this test release shouldn’t even have reached beta testers in the first place.