Netflix subscribers, the day you’ve been waiting for all month long is finally here! It came a little later than usual this month, but Netflix has finally announced everything new coming to its streaming catalog in August 2019, as well as everything set to be removed. Long story short, August is set to be a big month for Netflix fans.
There are plenty of movies and shows to look forward to from third-party studios, including all five original Rocky movies, Groundhog Day, season 5 of iZombie, and season 6 of The 100. Of course, everyone is far more interested in learning about all the new original content set to hit Netflix each month, and there are some huge releases slated for August. The biggest ones are definitely the hotly anticipated second season of MINDHUNTER, as well as the long-awaited premiere of the new Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
You’ll find all that and more listed below along with released dates for each movie, series, and special. You’ll also find links to each available Netflix page so you can learn more and add things to your queue. Then, at the bottom of the post, you’ll find the complete list of all the content being removed from Netflix next month so you know what you have to watch before it’s gone.
Avail. 8/1/19
- Are We Done Yet?
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- Groundhog Day
- Horns
- Jackie Brown
- Jupiter Ascending
- Now and Then
- Panic Room
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Something’s Gotta Give
- The Bank Job
- The House Bunny
- The Sinner: Julian
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Avail. 8/2/19
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Basketball or Nothing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dear White People: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derry Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Otherhood — NETFLIX FILM
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/4/19
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/5/19
- Enter the Anime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- No Good Nick: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMI
Avail. 8/6/19
- Screwball
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Avail. 8/8/19
- Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jane The Virgin: Season 5
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
- The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/9/19
- Cable Girls: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Family — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The InBESTigators — NETFLIX FAMILY
- iZombie: Season 5
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sintonia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Avail. 8/13/19
- Knightfall: Season 2
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/14/19
- The 100: Season 6
Avail. 8/15/19
- Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 8/16/19
- 45 rpm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Better Than Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Diagnosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Frontera verde — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Little Switzerland— NETFLIX FILM
- MINDHUNTER: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Selfless
- Sextuplets — NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Back to School — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Victim Number 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/17/19
- The Punisher (2004)
Avail. 8/20/19
- Gangs of New York
- Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/21/19
- American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/22/19
- Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/23/19
- El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME
- Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/27/19
- Million Pound Menu: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/29/19
- Falling Inn Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Kardec — NETFLIX FILM
- Workin’ Moms: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/30/19
- The A List — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- CAROLE & TUESDAY — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Droppin’ Cash: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Grande Classe — NETFLIX FILM
- Locked Up: Season 3
- Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Styling Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Un bandido honrado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 8/31/19
- Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
Release Date TBA
- Sacred Games: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LAST CALL
Leaving 8/1/19
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland
Leaving 8/2/19
The Founder
Leaving 8/5/19
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection
Leaving 8/6/19
Love, Rosie
Zodiac
Leaving 8/8/19
The Emoji Movie
Leaving 8/11/19
No Country for Old Men
Leaving 8/14/19
The Royals: Season 1
Leaving 8/15/19
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1
Leaving 8/16/19
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Leaving 8/20/19
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
Leaving 8/21/19
Beautiful Creatures
Leaving 8/28/19
Wind River
Leaving 8/30/19
Burnt
Leaving 8/31/19
Straw Dogs