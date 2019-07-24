Netflix subscribers, the day you’ve been waiting for all month long is finally here! It came a little later than usual this month, but Netflix has finally announced everything new coming to its streaming catalog in August 2019, as well as everything set to be removed. Long story short, August is set to be a big month for Netflix fans.

There are plenty of movies and shows to look forward to from third-party studios, including all five original Rocky movies, Groundhog Day, season 5 of iZombie, and season 6 of The 100. Of course, everyone is far more interested in learning about all the new original content set to hit Netflix each month, and there are some huge releases slated for August. The biggest ones are definitely the hotly anticipated second season of MINDHUNTER, as well as the long-awaited premiere of the new Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

You’ll find all that and more listed below along with released dates for each movie, series, and special. You’ll also find links to each available Netflix page so you can learn more and add things to your queue. Then, at the bottom of the post, you’ll find the complete list of all the content being removed from Netflix next month so you know what you have to watch before it’s gone.

Avail. 8/1/19

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Avail. 8/2/19

Avail. 8/4/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/5/19

Avail. 8/6/19

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Avail. 8/8/19

Dollar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wu Assassins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/9/19

Avail. 8/13/19

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/14/19

The 100: Season 6

Avail. 8/15/19

Cannon Busters — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 8/16/19

Avail. 8/17/19

The Punisher (2004)

Avail. 8/20/19

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/21/19

American Factory — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hyperdrive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/22/19

Love Alarm — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/23/19

El Pepe: Una vida suprema — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HERO MASK: Part II — NETFLIX ANIME

Rust Valley Restorers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/27/19

Avail. 8/29/19

Avail. 8/30/19

Avail. 8/31/19

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Release Date TBA

Sacred Games: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LAST CALL

Leaving 8/1/19

A Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Another Cinderella Story

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Chuggington: Season 1-5

Death in Paradise: Season 1-7

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Good Will Hunting

Gosford Park

Hairspray (1988)

Hairspray (2007)

Hot Fuzz

Just Friends

Legion

Poltergeist

Scarface

Secretariat

The Butterfly Effect

The Butterfly Effect 2

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Final Destination

The Hurt Locker

The Master

The Village

W.

World War II in Colour

World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1

Zombieland

Leaving 8/2/19

The Founder

Leaving 8/5/19

Mothers and Daughters

Slow TV: Collection

Leaving 8/6/19

Love, Rosie

Zodiac

Leaving 8/8/19

The Emoji Movie

Leaving 8/11/19

No Country for Old Men

Leaving 8/14/19

The Royals: Season 1

Leaving 8/15/19

World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving 8/16/19

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving 8/20/19

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving 8/21/19

Beautiful Creatures

Leaving 8/28/19

Wind River

Leaving 8/30/19

Burnt

Leaving 8/31/19

Straw Dogs