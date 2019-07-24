Zach Epstein
Netflix subscribers, the day you’ve been waiting for all month long is finally here! It came a little later than usual this month, but Netflix has finally announced everything new coming to its streaming catalog in August 2019, as well as everything set to be removed. Long story short, August is set to be a big month for Netflix fans.

There are plenty of movies and shows to look forward to from third-party studios, including all five original Rocky movies, Groundhog Day, season 5 of iZombie, and season 6 of The 100. Of course, everyone is far more interested in learning about all the new original content set to hit Netflix each month, and there are some huge releases slated for August. The biggest ones are definitely the hotly anticipated second season of MINDHUNTER, as well as the long-awaited premiere of the new Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

You’ll find all that and more listed below along with released dates for each movie, series, and special. You’ll also find links to each available Netflix page so you can learn more and add things to your queue. Then, at the bottom of the post, you’ll find the complete list of all the content being removed from Netflix next month so you know what you have to watch before it’s gone.

Avail. 8/1/19

  • Are We Done Yet?
  • Boyka: Undisputed
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral
  • Groundhog Day
  • Horns
  • Jackie Brown
  • Jupiter Ascending
  • Now and Then
  • Panic Room
  • Rocky
  • Rocky II
  • Rocky III
  • Rocky IV
  • Rocky V
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Something’s Gotta Give
  • The Bank Job
  • The House Bunny
  • The Sinner: Julian
  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Avail. 8/2/19

Avail. 8/4/19

Avail. 8/5/19

Avail. 8/6/19

  • Screwball
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Avail. 8/8/19

Avail. 8/9/19

Avail. 8/13/19

Avail. 8/14/19

  • The 100: Season 6

Avail. 8/15/19

Avail. 8/16/19

Avail. 8/17/19

  • The Punisher (2004)

Avail. 8/20/19

  • Gangs of New York
  • Simon Amstell: Set Free — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/21/19

Avail. 8/22/19

Avail. 8/23/19

  • El Pepe: Una vida suprema NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • HERO MASK: Part II NETFLIX ANIME
  • Rust Valley Restorers NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/27/19

Avail. 8/29/19

Avail. 8/30/19

Avail. 8/31/19

  • Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Release Date TBA

LAST CALL

Leaving 8/1/19
A Cinderella Story
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
Another Cinderella Story
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Chuggington: Season 1-5
Death in Paradise: Season 1-7
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Good Will Hunting
Gosford Park
Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (2007)
Hot Fuzz
Just Friends
Legion
Poltergeist
Scarface
Secretariat
The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect 2
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Final Destination
The Hurt Locker
The Master
The Village
W.
World War II in Colour
World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1
Zombieland

Leaving 8/2/19
The Founder

Leaving 8/5/19
Mothers and Daughters
Slow TV: Collection

Leaving 8/6/19
Love, Rosie
Zodiac

Leaving 8/8/19
The Emoji Movie

Leaving 8/11/19
No Country for Old Men

Leaving 8/14/19
The Royals: Season 1

Leaving 8/15/19
World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1

Leaving 8/16/19
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Leaving 8/20/19
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving 8/21/19
Beautiful Creatures

Leaving 8/28/19
Wind River

Leaving 8/30/19
Burnt

Leaving 8/31/19
Straw Dogs

