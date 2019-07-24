Everything about the Galaxy Note 10 series leaked: Release date, specs, and new camera features

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 10 series in a couple of weeks, but we know everything about the phone, and I do mean everything. The phone’s new design, both compared to the Galaxy S10 and the Note 9 (image above), has leaked a long time ago. Soon after that, we started getting more details about the phone’s hardware, including the main camera system and the brand new S Pen stylus. Then the official press renders came, followed by launch details and price leaks. This brings us to the latest Note 10 report, which lists everything there is to know about the phone, complete with plenty of fresh imagery.

Samsung will have two Note 10 version in stores next month, including the smaller 6.3-inch regular model, as well as the larger 6.7-inch Note 10+. Both of them will feature Infinity-O displays with a hole punch camera in the middle, curved edges, and thin displays. On the back, there’s a new, vertical camera module packing a triple-lens setup on the Note 10, and four cameras on the Plus.

In an extensive report, WinFuture reiterates all these design details for the smaller Note 10 complete with press renders of the handset, as well as complete specs.

Image Source: WinFuture

The 2280 x 1080 screen packs an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and is protected by Gorilla Glass 6 covers. The new S Pen delivers a brand new feature, gesture control, which lets you manage the phone without actually touching the display.

The phone will weigh 168g, and measure 151 x 72 x 8 mm, making it smaller than its predecessor.

The smaller Note 10 will not have a headphone jack or microSD storage expansion, and the Bixby button is also gone. The phone will pack a better processor than the Galaxy S10, at least for European and other international markets. That’s the 7nm Exynos 9825 chip. The report says the US version is getting the Snapdragon 855 chip, rather than the faster 855+ that appeared in leaks from a few trusted insiders earlier this week.

Image Source: WinFuture

On the memory and storage front, we’ve got 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 flash memory on the cheapest Note 10, which will retail for €999 in the EU, on August 23rd when it launches.

Other specs include dual nano-SIM support, WiFi 6, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. A 5G version of the Note 10 will also be available, although the report makes no mention of it.

When it comes to the Note 10’s camera game, WinFuture notes that the phone’s camera signature feature will be the triple variable aperture lens of the primary 12-megapixel camera — that’s f/1.5, f/1.8, and f/2.4. Also on the back, we have a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/2.2), and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens (f/2.1).

The camera should offer 2x optical zoom, better photography in different lighting environments (thanks to that triple variable aperture), HDR10+ support, scene optimization, action cam mode, and optical image stabilization.

Image Source: WinFuture

The Note 10’s battery delivers 3,500 mAh of juice and supports 25W wired charging and 12W wireless charging speeds. The report says the Note 10+ will support 45W wired charging with the help of a charger that you’ll have to buy separately. The most recent Note 10 specs rumors said that the smaller Note 10 would also do 45W charging.

On the software front, we’re looking at Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung One UI on top.

The Note 10 will be available in silver and black in Germany, although colors might vary in other markets.

The Note 10+, meanwhile, will have the same design and main specs as the Note 10. While the report doesn’t cover its standout features, these include a larger 6.7-inch display, a bigger battery capacity, an extra Time-of-Flight (ToF) rear camera lens, 45W wired charging, and microSD expandable storage.