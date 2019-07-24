Ensuring your pet is drinking enough water is a part-time job in itself. While some animals are happy to chug water, there are plenty of finicky pets that require extra attention. Plus, there’s always the chance that they knock over the bowl and spilled the water everywhere. So if your pet — whether it be a dog, cat, or even a bird — is naturally a picky drinker, you may want to consider getting them a water fountain. There are plenty of underutilized benefits that come with a pet water fountain, so let’s take a look at some of them and see which one — or ones — may quench your animal’s thirst.

Best Pet Water Fountain for Small Animals

For smaller animals, your best bet would be this Pet Fountain Cat Water Dispenser from MOSPRO. Made for cats, dogs, birds, and other pets of smaller stature, this BPA-free, environmentally friendly water dispenser contains water flow settings — flower waterfall, flower bubble, and gentle fountain mode. It’s virtually silent and uses just 2W of power, allowing you to let it run for up to a full week before having to charge. The fountain also comes with two replacement filters, which gives you a solid amount of time before having to purchase more.

Best Pet Water Fountain for Large Animals

Larger animals need something that A) is a bit higher for them to drink from and B) can store a little more water. Luckily, the PetSafe Drinkwell Multi-Tier Dog and Cat Water Fountain checks both of those boxes. With a 100 oz. water capacity and multi-level design, it’s a great option for larger dogs. The upper bowl level makes it particularly useful for senior or arthritic dogs that can no longer easily bend down. Additionally, it comes with a replaceable carbon water filter that helps remove bad tastes and odors, giving your pet clean, filtered water on a regular basis.

Best Pet Water Fountain for Cats

Cats are notoriously more finicky than dogs. If anything, they might be the reason these water fountains were invented in the first place. If you have a fussy cat, your best option would be the Veken Pet Fountain. This fountain holds a sizable 84 oz. of water and uses a super quiet dispenser that won’t affect your cat’s drinking or scare them off. The free-falling stream is also particularly attractive to cats, as they are more inclined to drink out of natural-looking water sources. Finally, the fountain comes with one splash-proof silicon pad, making it a no-brainer option for cats.