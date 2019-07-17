There are at least half a dozen new flagship Android smartphones set to be released in the coming months, and each one is more exciting than the last. We’ve got the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ coming in just a few weeks, and Huawei’s next-generation Mate 30 Pro won’t be far behind it. Then a few months later, Google’s new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will finally be announced following Google’s bizarre preview from earlier this month. The OnePlus 7T Pro will be released somewhere along the line as well, and it’ll undoubtedly be among the most powerful Android flagships in the world. Oh, and that doesn’t even take into account all of the lesser-known Chinese smartphone brands set to release exciting new all-screen flagship phones in the coming months.

If you’re an Android fan, there is indeed plenty of excitement still to come in 2019. Meanwhile, over in the Apple camp, three new iPhone 11 models are in the works that don’t look like they’re going to offer much in the way of big upgrades compared to the current iPhone XS lineup. They have the same exact designs aside from a new rear camera array and a redesigned mute switch, and there’s still no word on any exciting new features the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R might introduce. Yet despite all that, the upcoming new iPhone 11 series is still stirring up more buzz and anticipation than all those other Android flagships combined. And now, a new video gives us our best look yet at Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup.

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee managed to get his hands on three realistic dummies that closely resemble the upcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R. These are not working iPhones, mind you, but rather realistic iPhone 11 models that were made using schematics and design files that leaked from the factory where Apple’s next-generation iPhone lineup will be manufactured. We’ve seen this time and time again throughout the years, and they always give us a very good idea of what to expect when Apple finally unveils its new iPhone lineup in September. This time around though, we’re treated to a high-quality MKBHD video instead of a grainy, low-resolution video from a cell phone shop somewhere in China.

Now, it’s important to note that whoever made these iPhone 11 dummies for Brownlee made the same two mistakes that we’ve seen on most other iPhone 11 dummies, and they’re huge mistakes. In fact, one of them completely changes the look of each phone.

First, the area around the camera lenses on that massive square camera bump is black on these iPhone 11 models, just like it is on Apple’s earlier iPhones. That won’t be the case with the iPhone 11 series. Instead, Apple will color-match that area to the back of the phone so it looks more like this:

Image Source: Hasan Kaymak

Second, the iPhone 11 models Brownlee shows off in the video have the old mute switch design from Apple’s earlier iPhones. The iPhone 11 series will get a new round mute switch that slides up and down the edge of the phone, just like the one on the iPad Pro lineup.

There might also be a third big mistake based on early chatter from top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo. In his early notes that focused on the iPhone 11 series, Kuo said that Apple’s new iPhones would use frosted glass backs instead of clear glass to give its new iPhones a fresh look. He hasn’t made mention of that frosted glass recently though, so it’s unclear whether or not frosted glass backs are still in the cards for Apple’s new iPhone 11 models.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 11 lineup in early September, and all three new iPhones should be released a couple of weeks later. In the meantime, Brownlee’s new video is embedded below.