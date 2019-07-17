Leak says the Galaxy Note 10 won’t get Qualcomm’s powerful new Snapdragon processor

We saw two brand new mobile chips emerge in a matter of days. The Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform, an upgraded 855 version, was formally introduced on Monday. The Exynos 9825, a variation of the Exynos 9820, was then spotted in benchmark tests for the Galaxy Note 10. On both occasions, we wondered whether Samsung’s next flagship could get the 855 Plus model, but a new report says that’s not in the cards for the handset.

The European versions of the Note 10 will pack the new Exynos 9825 processor that leaked in those benchmarks. However, WinFuture reports that the US models will have the Snapdragon 855 chip inside rather than the newly launched 855 Plus. That may be somewhat disappointing to Android hardcore fans looking to get the best possible hardware in a flagship, given that the 855 Plus is supposed to deliver better performance, especially for gaming. But the regular Snapdragon 855 is no slouch and will certainly deliver a great experience.

In related news, Nashville Chatter Class uncovered more information about the Galaxy Note 10 in documentation filed with the FCC. A few days ago, we saw Note 10 images from the same FCC docs that confirmed all the design rumors and renders that leaked in the previous weeks.

The new report says the certification documents have revealed the size of the phone’s screen as well as its battery specs. The Galaxy Note 10 (SM-N970F/DS) will have a 6.22-inch display. That’s the smaller model, of course. As for the battery, we’re looking at a 3,400 mAh unit (model number EB-BN970ABU) that will support 25W charging (11V, 2.25A) via a new charger (model number EP-TA800), that was certified in China.

The Galaxy Note 10 series will be unveiled on August 7th in New York, and should hit stores a couple of weeks later.