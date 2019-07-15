Samsung insider teases blazing-fast charging speeds for the Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung is widely expected to sell four Galaxy Note 10 models in stores, including 4G and 5G versions of both the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the slightly larger Galaxy Note 10+, next month. Aside from the screen and battery size differences, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will have identical specs, but the more expensive model might also get something no other Samsung phone has: Faster wired and wireless charging.

We first heard that the Galaxy Note 10 would support 45W wired charging a few weeks ago, but other reports then said Samsung’s Galaxy A90 flagship would get the feature. Frequent Twitter leaker Ice Universe kept saying that the Note 10+ would eventually also support 45W, and he’s still convinced that fast charging is in the works for the bigger Note phone.

Moreover, he said on Twitter that faster wireless charging is also coming to the Galaxy Note 10+, with the phone expected to support 20W wireless chargers:

Galaxy Note10+ supports 45w wired charging and 20w wireless wireless charging. Samsung will release related chargers. However, the charging head provided in Samsung packaging box is 25w. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2019

You will have to buy additional chargers to reach these speeds, however, as the phone is said to ship with a 25W wired charger in the box. While 25W might not sound as exciting as the fast-charging speeds available on flagship phones made by Chinese smartphone vendors, it’s still much better than previous Note models. In fact, Samsung introduced 25W chargers with the Galaxy S10 5G, which is the only phone that supports the charging standard.

While Ice Universe has a solid track record when it comes to predicting Samsung’s next moves, this is still just a rumor at this point, and one that can’t be confirmed at this time. Then again, almost everything about the Note 10 has already leaked, and with nearly a month to go until the launch event, we’ll probably learn even more details about the Note 10 phones in the days to come, including battery size and charging speeds.