Happy National French Fry Day 2019, everyone! What’s “National French Fry Day 2019,” you ask? Good question, and we don’t really know what the answer is. What we do know, however, is that July 13th is National French Fry Day 2019 and tons of food chains across the country are offering freebies and deep discounts to celebrate. Okay… cool!

You’ll be able to get free french fries from tons of different popular food chains across the US on Sunday, including Carl’s Jr., Checkers, Hardee’s, and more. You can even get free fries from McDonald’s if you order through Uber Eats, or a bunch of different discounts if you go to McDonald’s and order using the app. Offers.com rounded up all the best National French Fry Day 2019 deals, and you’ll find them all listed below. One stop for lunch and another for dinner? Go for it — calories don’t exist on National French Fry Day 2019, right!?

Burger 21: On July 13 only, participating locations will offer Buffalo Ranch fries.

BurgerFi: This offer is available at select locations (check out your nearest location’s Facebook page to confirm). Get a regular-size order of fries for $1 all day July 13. Toppings are extra. You must mention this offer to redeem.

Carl’s Jr.: Sign up for the Carl’s Jr. email list and get a coupon for a free small order of fries and small drink with purchase of any Western Bacon Cheeseburger. Plus, try the new Western Fries (natural cut fries coated in Western seasoning) starting at $2.99.

Checkers: Get a coupon for free fries, just for signing up for the email list. Fill in your info, and you’ll get the coupon.

GrubHub: Get $10 off your first order of $15 or more. That’s enough to cover a few orders of fries.

Farmer Boys: Get $1 fries with any purchase 12 p.m. to close on July 13. Valid at participating locations only. You must show or mention this offer.

Favor: Sign up by the end of August, and get free delivery for 30 days after you create an account. In other words, order fries from all your favorite places, and pay no delivery fee.

Hardee’s: Sign up for the email list, and get a free small fries and small drink with the purchase of any 1/3-lb. Thickburger.

IHOP: Get unlimited fries with your Classic Steakburger when you dine in (for a limited time).

Macy’s: Make restaurant-quality fries at home safely. A variety of air fryers are on sale as part of Macy’s Black Friday in July sale, which runs through July 14. For example, get $60 off the Crux 5.3-Qt. Digital Air Convection Fryer.

McDonald’s: Celebrate National French Fry Day with these deals, available only to those who have the McDonald’s app: $1 small fries or hash browns through July 21 and $1 medium fries on Fridays with any $1 purchase made via the app.

Mooyah: Get a free personal order of fries when you download the Mooyah rewards app.

Red Robin: Enjoy bottomless steak fries when you order any $6.99 all-day burger option.

Sheetz: Get a free bag of fries when you order via the app on July 13.

Sonny’s BBQ: All day on July 13, get all-you-can-eat Crinkle Cut Fries. Just order them as a Sidekick, or purchase a meal that comes with fries, and you’ll get an endless supply.

Taco Bell: Nacho Fries (with bold seasoning served with warm cheese for dipping) are back for a limited time. Get one order for $1.29.

Uber Eats: Get a free medium order of fries with any McDonald’s order you place on Uber Eats starting 11 a.m. local time on July 13. Just add a medium fries to your McDelivery order and enter the promo code (which you’ll find in the app).

Wienerschnitzel: Through July 28, get $1 off any regular or large Chili Cheese Fries.

Wingstop: Sign up for The Club loyalty program, and get a free order of fries.