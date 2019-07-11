How to get a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven today

The only way to improve upon a Slurpee on a hot summer day is to make that Slurpee free, and that’s exactly what the convenience store chain 7-Eleven is doing on Thursday, July 7th to celebrate 7-Eleven Day. Also known as Free Slurpee Day, 7-Eleven has been giving away Slurpees once a year every year on 7/11 for more than a decade, and you can take advantage of the promotion today at any location from 11 AM – 7 PM local time.

The featured Slurpee flavor for 2019’s 7-Eleven Day is Blueberry Lemonade and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade. If one free Slurpee isn’t enough, you can sign up for the 7REWARDS program through the 7-Eleven app (App Store | Google Play), and you’ll get a coupon for another free Slurpee.

“7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals,” said 7-Eleven senior VP Raj Kapoor in a press release. “This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks.”

Happy 7-Eleven Day, Slurpeeps! Follow your tongue heart and come get a free small Slurpee, today only! 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDayhttps://t.co/zoT50lhd35 pic.twitter.com/pECMxxFjof — Slurpee (@slurpee) July 11, 2019

If you’d like some food to go along with your frozen drink, 7-Eleven is also selling jalapeño cheddar hot dogs, 1/4 lb. Big Bite hot dogs, and all pizza slices for just $1 from 11 AM – 7 PM local time as well. If that’s still not enough, select stores are giving away exclusive Slurpee stickers as well, so everyone will know you got a free Slurpee. Remember, this promotion ends at 7 PM wherever you are, so get your Slurpee before it’s over.