Tesla dashcam footage helps police identify and arrest suspected hit-and-run driver

Tesla vehicles can do all sorts of impressive things performance-wise, but who knew that they were also adept at helping law enforcement authorities solve crimes? Just a few days after a Tesla dashcam video helped prove that a reckless driver was lying about an accident he caused, NBC Bay Area reports that video recorded from a Tesla helped police identify and arrest a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Los Gatos, California.

The incident in question went down on July 4 and involves a pickup truck illegally crossing lines on a two-lane highway in an effort zoom ahead of a Tesla. Upon trying to merge back into the proper lane, however, the truck rams into the Tesla and then proceeds to speed up and zoom off.

The Tesla owner called the police immediately after the collision and the resulting video helped authorities nab the suspected driver.

Notably, Tesla’s Sentry mode feature — which was originally introduced a few months ago — has also made headlines for helping catch vandals keen on damaging Tesla vehicles for seemingly no reason at all.

This past April, for example, a Tesla Model 3 managed to capture a woman trying to discreetly scratch a Tesla Model 3 with her car keys. With the footage in tow, the woman in question in the video below was subsequently arrested and charged with vandalism.

Just two months later, Sentry Model captured another incident of vandalism, this time involving two men who inexplicably scratch a Tesla all along the passenger side door. The footage, as evidenced below, shows the men laughing it up after the fact.