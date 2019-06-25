There will be several high-profile flagship smartphone launches between now and early September, but Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 is already stealing the spotlight. We’ve got the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Note 10, and several big launches coming up in China. In fact, the world’s first smartphone with a hidden under-display selfie camera could be announced as soon as tomorrow. Still, all eyes are already on Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (or whatever Apple ends up calling them), the designs of which have been revealed in a series of leaks from numerous reliable sources.

In much the same way that the iPhone 7 was really the “iPhone 6ss” since it used the exact same design but spiced things up with exciting new features, the iPhone 11 is shaping up to be an “iPhone Xss.” It’ll sport the same overall design with a few minor tweaks and a massive new camera bump on the back. That new camera bump will be a bit of an eyesore at first, but it’s also the key to several of the best new features expected to arrive on the iPhone 11, such as an enhanced night mode for the camera that should yield low-light photos that rival Google’s Pixel phones.

We have indeed seen the iPhone 11 leak plenty of times already, but this latest leak comes from a source with a terrific track record and it might give us our best look yet at Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11.

Online retailer Mobile Fun is often the recipient of renders from one third-party accessory maker in particular that depict unreleased smartphones. That accessory maker is Olixar, and it’s back with a new set of protective cases. This time around, they’re for Apple’s upcoming new iPhone 11 Max, the phablet-sized iPhone 11 model Apple will release later this summer.

There aren’t any surprises in these new renders per se, but Mobile Fun sent us hi-resolution versions of the images and they give us a great up-close look at Apple’s iPhone 11 Max design. Here they are in all their glory:

Image Source: Mobile Fun

Image Source: Mobile Fun

Image Source: Mobile Fun

Image Source: Mobile Fun

Image Source: Mobile Fun

Image Source: Mobile Fun

The renders show Apple’s gold iPhone 11 Max from every conceivable angle, and we can see all of the subtle design changes like the new round mute switch — as well as the not-so-subtle one: the massive new camera array on the back. While we expect the finished product to look just like this, aside from one big mistake that Olixar made when creating the renders. The area around the lenses in the square camera array on Apple’s next-generation iPhones is expected to be color-matched to the rest of the back of the phone, according to several sources including top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo. In these renders, however, Olixar colored that area black like it is on Apple’s past iPhone models. Most people agree that it looks better this way, but the real gold iPhone 11 Max that Apple releases in a few months will have the same gold coloring between the rear camera lenses and flash.

Apple’s new iPhone 11 series is expected to be announced sometime in early September with a release date to follow in mid to late September.