Here’s what the new footage will include in this weekend’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ rerelease

Tickets started going on sale Monday night for this weekend’s re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which is heading back into theaters for a brief run that gives the Marvel superhero epic a fighting chance to finally surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

But that’s not the only reason the re-release of the roughly three-hour blockbuster has been making headlines. We already knew we were in for roughly six minutes of previously never-before-seen-footage in this new version of the film, and now the first details of what those minutes will actually contain may have been revealed.

According to a scoop via MCU Cosmic, the bonus footage we’re in store for will include a deleted scene that focuses on The Hulk, in addition to a “short tease” for Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as a tribute to the late Marvel creator Stan Lee. Some showings will also reportedly include an induction by the Russo brothers who co-directed Endgame.

That’s our first word of what the deleted scene will entail, even if it’s not much to go on. Meanwhile, tickets for the new cut of Endgame, which has already raked in almost $2.75 billion at the global box office, were to have started being available Monday night on the websites of B&B Theaters in the US and Cineworld in the UK, representatives of both companies told CNBC.

We’ll apparently start to see showtimes added on a rolling basis as the week goes forward, with representatives of AMC telling CNBC most of its Endgame showtimes will be added to theater schedules by late Tuesday.

On a related note, that report goes on to point out that this weekend is arguably a great time for Endgame to re-enter the movie fray. That’s because there aren’t any other major features opening this weekend, just smaller-budget fare like Danny Boyle’s Beatles-focused Yesterday.