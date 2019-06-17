iOS 13 beta 2 is now available for download

With the release of iOS 12 last year, Apple took something of a measured approach and decided to focus on improving overall system stability as opposed to bombarding users with new features. In turn, it’s no surprise that iOS 13 — which Apple unveiled earlier this month at WWDC — is an enormous upgrade packed with a ton of compelling and useful features for iPhone and iPad users.

After releasing the first iOS 13 beta a few weeks ago, Apple earlier today released iOS 13 beta 2. Notably, developers found the first iOS 13 beta to be somewhat stable relative to previous iOS betas, though there is definitely no shortage of wonky bugs and system issues to be found.

While most people will presumably wait for the public beta of iOS 13 to drop before exploring what Apple’s next-gen mobile OS brings to the table, there are a number of exciting features to enjoy if you have a developer account. This latest software is much easier to install than before though, because iOS 13 beta 2 finally includes a developer beta profile that lets you install over the air (OTA).

Right off the bat, iOS 13 finally includes a Dark Mode option. iOS users have seemingly been clamoring for Dark Mode for years now, and it’s nice that Apple has finally obliged. Some other notable iOS 13 features include a swipe-enabled keyboard (Apple is like 10 years late on this one), a far more detailed and presumably helpful version of Apple Maps with Street View-esque functionality, a revamped Photos app, enhanced Siri functionality, and more.

All that said, iOS 13 is still in beta, and despite its surprising stability, proceed at your own risk if you’re inclined to install it on your primary iOS device.

As Apple itself notes:

This version is intended exclusively for software developers to test their apps and start adopting the new technologies in iOS. Make sure to back up your device and install only on systems you are prepared to erase if necessary.

Here’s the full list of compatible devices if you’re brave enough to run this new release:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation