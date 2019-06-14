The Pixel 4 was just spotted in the wild for the first time

A few days ago, Google posted a Pixel 4 render on Twitter in response to the increasing number of leaks, revealing in the process that the newest rumors were right. The phone will have a dual-lens camera on the back housed in a square-shaped camera module that looks a lot like the iPhone 11’s camera. Since then, we learned the phone will be released in October, which is the regular schedule for the Pixel series, and that Google had three distinct prototypes in the works, including models that featured in-display fingerprint sensors and no physical buttons. Now, we already have a photo of the Pixel 4 in the wild, and it obviously looks exactly like the phone in Google’s render.



A 9to5Google tipster caught someone using a phone outside, a phone featuring a square camera module in the top-left corner. If it wasn’t for the most recent Pixel 4 leaks, and Google’s own render, we’d think the phone might be an iPhone 11 prototype — but that’s not the case.

And it’s that camera module that indicates we’re looking at a Pixel 4 phone because we have no other identifying details about the handset. The phone is covered by a protective case meant to hide its identity, so we don’t get to see the Google logo on the back of the handset.

Image Source: 9to5Google

9to5Google speculates that we’re looking at the Pixel 4 XL in this image, given its size relative to the user’s fingers. While we don’t have a photo of the phone’s display, the person who snapped the pictures said the handset does indeed have a large top bezel that includes two selfie cameras just like last year’s model.

Finally, the report says that this Pixel 4 was spotted in London, not that it matters that much. After all, Google has offices around the world.

We’ll probably see the Pixel 4 in similar leaks in the coming months as we get closer to its launch date. As always with Pixel devices, we expect the phone to be unveiled at some point in early October.