New leak teases Samsung’s overhauled Galaxy Note 10 design

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is one of the most hotly anticipated Android handsets of the second half of the year, and the number of Note 10 leaks is increasing steadily as we approach its early August launch. We already saw renders showing the purported design of both the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro that seem to confirm all the recent rumors that said the new Note series will feature an original design rather than delivering a minor Galaxy S10 variation. And now we have one more leak that tells the same story: The Galaxy Note 10 is getting its own big redesign.

Posted on the Twitter account of Ice Universe, an insider who Samsung fans probably know well, the following image shows a purported screen protector for the upcoming Note 10 phone.

We’re looking at incredibly thin bezels around the screen, as well as curved edges. The film protector lacks a cutout for the hole-punch camera, which should be placed in the middle according to recent renders. The leaker says the film is just a sample and that it lacks a hole-punch opening because the size of the hole isn’t known for the time being. Even still, the leak shows accessory makers are already preparing their new products for the Note 10, and that we’re indeed looking at a redesign compared to last year’s Note 9 (top image). It’s also going to be a design that’s different from the S10 phones.

The Note 10 phones should have single-lens selfie cams placed in the middle of their Infinity-O screens, as well as in-display fingerprint sensors. On the back, the camera module will house three lenses and sit in the top left corner, featuring a vertical alignment. The Note 10 Pro is expected to get a fourth time-of-flight sensor next to the main camera module.

The most disturbing Note 10 rumor so far, for some Samsung fans, concerns the headphone jack, which is out of the picture. Remember how much time Samsung spent mocking Apple when it ditched the headphone jack from the iPhone 7? The Note 10 phones will be the first Samsung flagships to lack a 3.5mm port, but it definitely won’t be the last.