War of Eclipse

Normally $0.99.

People say

– Another great game from Game Stew – by DarkDjango

– An excellent follow-up to the quirky Tower of Fortune – by Retr0spective

– Fantastically retro – by Stumpyjay

– Great minimalist pixel art. Sharp looking game – by ForestRayColson

– Gonna buy tower of fortune just because its from the same guys!!!! – by Droskie

– Hard as heck but wonderful! – by Admiral Snackbar

– Just as fun as Tower of Fortune! And just as addicting! – by Juliet M

– Original and fun – by 4ppleseed

– The gameplay is much deeper than what you see on the surface. Can’t stop playing!! – by MilkcanRocks

– Very charming and elegant – by Ponder_Rosa Review

– War of Eclipse is great – by 148Apps, 4/5

– … a near perfect balance between casual distraction and hardcore game – by AppsHappens Appstore Customer Ratings

Average rating for all versions: 4.5/5 ———————————————————–

War of Eclipse is a retro style game that combines timing action, role playing, and adventure elements. You play as a captain who crashed in a battle but is saved by human survivors. As the fight against the aliens wages on you will unveil the truth about the war for the human world. Features

– One button gameplay that is easy to learn and play

– Retro style pixel graphics with detailed 8 bit art

– Challenge high scores in survival mode and see your ranking in the world

– Detailed tutorial and tips that are available at any time

– 7 air battleships to build and customize, including one ultimate battleship

– 7 endings to discover, see the story and experience the possibilities from different angle

– 35 enemy types to fight; they will shoot, charge, and ambush you, and also bomb your base

– Collect lost data that unveils the history behind the aliens and human world

– Random equipment includes: 20 kinds of parts combine with 50 kinds of abilities and 10 LV upgrade

– Different challenges during the battle, such as avoiding an ambush, battling in a lightning storm, and destroying the falling boss enemies before atmospheric friction burned you

– 20 achievements to conquer!

Download War of Eclipse

Calendarium – About this Day

Normally $0.99.

Calendarium is new, easy to use calendar which gives you a new way to discover many interesting things about this day. Calendarium combines calendar of historical events with times of sunrise/sunset, number of week, day, day length, moon phase and more. –– What our users think –– ” Fascinating!” – Snaarl “It is a great way to see the history of the day. I always learn something new.” – Nancy Rohe “Use this app every day! Fun to learn new info from a wide time range of history.” – M1d2i3v4 “This is a trivia nerd’s Nirvana, and a history buff’s Beulah! Bravo! to the developers of this app!” – jmhillpresley

––––––

• #1 App in 3 Countries

• #1 Reference App in 40 Countries

• Over half million downloads

–––––– Features:

• On this day in history – Discover historical events and holidays and share it with your friends via mail, Twitter, Facebook or text message

• Sunrise and sunset time

• Planets View – Shows how all planets of solar system are aligned right now

• Week number, day number, weekday and year

• Number of days passed from 1 Jan and days left until 31 Dec

• Moon phase

• Day length

• Geographic coordinates

• No Internet connection required — Calendarium uses your location only to provide accurate information about sunrise, sunset times and length of the day. We do not store it in any way. Disabling location settings will disable only these features —

Download Calendarium – About this Day

Anchor Pointer Compass GPS

Normally $3.99.

Never get lost again with Anchor Pointer! Save location and find your way back whenever you are. Anchor Pointer is a great location saver app for travelers, hunters, fishermen, outdoor lovers, or anyone who simply needs a tool to find his or her car in a parking lot. Anchor Pointer uses GPS as the navigation system so you don’t have to be online to use our app. Download our app now and feel the convenience! “Anchor Pointer: The navigation app that Apple should buy” – Financial Review, May 2016. There are so many times we need a navigation app beyond the standard Maps or Google Maps. First of all, we will need a reliable navigation app when we’re not connected to the internet. Maybe we currently don’t have a data plan or we can’t find the signal. We might also need an app to save location and find our way when there is no map available, such as in wilderness or in a very large park. This is why you need a navigation app that uses your device’s built-in GPS system instead of internet connection. This is also the reason why we built Anchor Pointer. This location saver app will free you from a lot of frustration in finding your way back. It will also guide you when you are in nature where map apps are unavailable/unusable. By using Anchor Pointer, you don’t need to rent expensive navigation equipment anymore. ===============================

TOP FEATURES OF ANCHOR POINTER:

===============================

• Mark your location easily. We know that making such app should simplify your life and not let you do complex steps and that’s why we developed a very easy to use interface.

• Give you a direction to your saved location easily and fastly within a few seconds.

• Uses built-in GPS function. You should activate your Location before using our app

• Accurate and reliable.

• Work even when offline. You don’t have to be connected to a 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi internet connection to use our app because we have a smart offline mode.

• Share your location with friends easily.

• Smooth user experience.

• iCloud Sync – automatically sync saved locations with your other iOS devices. There are some reasons why you should use Anchor Pointer now: SAVE TIME – you don’t have to waste time finding your car in a great parking lot anymore. You can also save a lot of time when you need to meet or locate your friends. Just share your location and they can find you easily. SECURITY – As travelers, we often get lost in a foreign country. Now you can save location (such as your hotel’s location) and find your way back easily. Furthermore, you can easily meet and locate friends or family in a big park when there’s concerts or other crowded events. When you’re hiking or doing outdoor sports, you can also find your way back to your camp safely and easily. SAVE MONEY – As hunters or outdoor sports enthusiasts, you don’t have to rent or buy expensive navigation gadget anymore. Now you can use your iOS device as a navigation tool! You can share your saved locations via email, iMessage, Twitter, Viber, Facebook and other popular services. You can also open your saved location on Apple Maps or Google Maps. So, what are you waiting for? If safety is your priority and you want to be able to navigate your way whenever you are, download Anchor Pointer NOW! — Note: please take note that there is a limitation to the GPS technology that we use. GPS technology isn’t able to find your location when you’re underground. Therefore, our location saver app doesn’t work on underground parking or when you’re underground.

Download Anchor Pointer Compass GPS

Get ‘Em

Normally $0.99.

*** WILL NOT WORK ON IPHONE 4S OR OLDER. WILL NOT WORK ON IPADS OLDER THAN THE IPAD AIR 1 *** Get ‘Em is an action packed, first of its kind, open world free-roaming video game! Play as superhero crime fighting dogs, on a mission to track down the city’s most ruthless gangster, save their dognapped friend, and make the police K9 unit! This is not your typical game APP. Get ‘Em is a full-fledged video game, made for mobile devices! After Leila, a helpless Yorkie is dognapped, three best friends come together to find out what happened. You can start the game by picking one of 3 characters. Are you going to be Pump, the resilient Doberman, Bentley, the fierce Chihuahua, or Marley, the kind Beagle? As you accomplish more missions and get closer to tracking down the city’s mob boss, you meet and unlock more dogs along the way! Not only can you play as many different dogs, but you can customize each dogs outfit, and enhance their powers! You have never played a game like this before! Get ‘Em is fully indie-made, and will feature many different styles of gameplay, which will definitely tailor to everyone. Have you ever wanted to be an animal, in a big city? Have you ever wanted the ability to play a 3D cartoon or comic book like a video game? If you like first person games, guitarhero-style games, third person games, infinite runner games, top-down games, and open world games, Get ‘Em is for you! If you love challenging games, dogs, action, adventure, and crime fighting, Get ‘Em is for you!

Download Get ‘Em

Pros n Cons

Normally $0.99.

Pros n Cons – simple yet powerful decision helper. List all factors and set their importance.

List all options and assess them for each factor.

Options will be sorted from the best to the worst based on the assessments multiplied by importance of corresponding factors. Make the best decision!

Download Pros n Cons

NoLocation – Remove exif data from photos

Normally $1.99.

“If you want to protect the privacy of your photos then NoLocation is a simple app that can help you with this. It’s easy to use and the whole process only takes a couple of seconds.” – appPicker “If you don’t want to share your location, this is the app for you. It’s remarkably easy to use.” – AppAdvice Location data is stored in every photo you take with your iPhone. When your photos are shared on the internet, anyone that sees them can see exactly where they were taken. NoLocation is here to fix that problem. With just a few taps, you can remove that data. After the data is removed, it will automatically open the share menu so you can send it to the to the internet or your favorite social network.

Download NoLocation – Remove exif data from photos

Tweety Pro Widgets for Twitter

Normally $0.99.

View your Twitter timeline, mentions, messages and even lists on the lock screen or inside any app to quickly get updated about the world around you with Tweety. Tweety adds a Twitter widget to your Notification Center so you no longer need to quit the app you’re using or even unlock your device to check your Twitter feed. You can even favorite, re-tweet or open the tweet in the default Twitter app/Tweetbot/Twitterrific right from the widget! With Tweety you can see recent news, facts, quotes, mentions and everything on Twitter without even the need to unlock your device or quit the game/app you’re using.

Download Tweety Pro Widgets for Twitter