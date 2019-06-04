A brand new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer just came out, but you won’t see it on TV

Earlier this week, we saw a leaked Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that featured plenty of previously unseen footage and even spoiled a few plot details from the upcoming Marvel movie. For example, we now know MJ will figure out that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, and we know that the Stark Jets comes with a secret lab that can be used to craft all sorts of goodies, like the black Spider-Man suit. It turns out that Sony released another trailer recently, but it’s only available in China so you’re not going to see it on TV or in theaters during any previews.

The previous Far From Home trailers confirmed what we already knew, that the new Spider-Man movie follows the events in Avengers: Endgame chronologically. That means Nat and Tony Stark are both dead when Peter goes on vacation, and Captain America is an old man who passed the mantle to Falcon.

The new Far From Home clip further explores the technology available to Peter with the help of Happy. Yes, that black Spider-Man suit can be assembled on the spot in the back of the plane, which is very cool and very Tony Stark-like.

What’s most interesting is that Spidey gets an even better toy in Far From Home, a pair of advanced AR glasses similar to what Tony had been wearing while in public in Infinity War and in Endgame. Sadly, it’s not Tony’s voice that powers the AI behind the glasses, as some fans might have hoped. Instead, it’s the same Friday-like persona that also powered Tony’s glasses.

The eyewear is equally powerful, capable of delivering instant information about the people around Peter, violating their privacy in the process. But hey, Tony reached a place in his life where he’d do whatever it takes to protect his loved ones, no matter whose liberties might have been stepped on in the process. And that baton is now being passed to Peter Parker, it would seem.

Far From Home, the last movie in Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic UNiverse, is going to hit theaters on July 2nd.