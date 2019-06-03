This is what the new volume HUD in iOS 13 looks like

Earlier today, Apple officially unveiled iOS 13, the next-gen version of the mobile OS that powers Apple’s line of iPhones and iPads. In the weeks and months leading up to WWDC, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the introduction of iOS 13, if only because Apple with iOS 12 opted to focus on system performance and delay a number of planned features until iOS 13. And now that Apple’s WWDC keynote has come and gone, it’s safe to say that iOS 13 did not disappoint.

While iOS 13 on the iPhone doesn’t exactly overhaul the user experience — as some were undoubtedly hoping for — there are certainly no shortage of features and improvements that should make updating a no-brainer for all users. Now one UI tweak in iOS 13 that Apple didn’t officially mention but was rumored to be in cards centered on one of the more annoying aspects of the iPhone — the volume HUD.

With Apple not making reference to it, there was initially some fear that the abhorred and intrusive volume HUD in previous iterations of iOS was still in place. Not to worry, Apple in iOS 13 — as rumored — did revamp the volume HUD as to make it a little bit less conspicuous.

The newly designed volume HUD is situated on the upper left-hand side of the display and starts out the same size of the volume control you’d see in Control Center. As you continue to adjust the volume, the size of the HUD shrinks in size, as evidenced by the video below. It’s also worth noting that you can physically drag the volume slider up and down via the screen, thus saving you a couple taps of the volume buttons in the process.

iOS 13 Volume HUD – shrinks when you keep adjusting 🎉 pic.twitter.com/qja1bAbP8L — Kyle Bashour (@kylebshr) June 3, 2019