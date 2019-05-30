‘Toy Story 4’ is already breaking records ahead of its June 21st release

Pixar fans just got a hint on Thursday morning that the next installment in the beloved Toy Story franchise will not only crush it at the box office as expected but that it will outpace last year’s massively successful Incredibles 2.

According to the movie ticket site Fandango, Toy Story 4 now holds the record for best first-day presales for an animated feature on Fandango ahead of the movie’s June 21 release.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday at 12 noon PT, and Fandango in an announcement today noted that the new movie about the continuing escapades of a gang of life-like toys has outpaced other major titles like Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory. Toy Story 4 is also tracking well past live-action films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Beauty and the Beast.

“Pixar’s ‘Toy Story’ movies mean the world to so many fans, and that’s very much reflected in the record presales for ‘Toy Story 4,’” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “It’s been nearly a decade since the adventures of Woody, Buzz and friends played out on the big screen, and so anticipation for this fourth installment is incredibly high.”

Tickets are now on sale for #ToyStory4! Plush rush and get your tickets now! https://t.co/KWDg9o15Fo pic.twitter.com/Q3zHlEIthZ — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) May 28, 2019

Once the film hits theaters, it will continue a lucrative streak at the box office Disney has enjoyed so far this year. The three best box office openings this year, in fact, are all Disney titles, and they include Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Aladdin — with Toy Story 4 very likely to be the fourth.

Toy Story 3, released nine years ago, ultimately grossed more than $1 billion globally. Incredibles 2 squeaked past that, earning $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Check out the newest trailer below for Toy Story 4, if you haven’t already seen it already. From the description, “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”