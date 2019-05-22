‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is the most anticipated summer blockbuster

It looks like it’s going to be another Marvel-ous summer at the box office, based on the results of Fandango’s most recent survey of fans about what they’re most excited to see on the big screen between now and Labor Day.

The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Far From Home – the first addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the release of the era-defining Avengers: Endgame that’s coming on July 2 – was voted by Fandango fans as the blockbuster they’re most looking forward to.

That’s probably to be expected, given the nature of the star-packed Endgame that marked a seminal moment in popular culture and tied together almost two dozen previously released, interconnected movies. “Spider-Man: Far from Home is the most anticipated film of the summer, due to the resurgence of Spider-Man as a fan favorite on the big screen and its storyline following the events of one of the biggest movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame,” said Fandango managing editor Erik Davis in a statement about the survey results.

Coming in close behind Spider-Man in terms of anticipated summer fare, meanwhile, were (in order):

Rocketman

Godzilla King of the Monsters

Dark Phoenix

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Men in Black: International

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

“With so many stellar choices each weekend, like the music-fueled Rocketman, and Yesterday, plus family-friendly titles like The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Secret Life of Pets 2, we expect to see summer moviegoers spending more time at the theaters than ever before,” Davis continued.

In terms of some of the other fare that moviegoers are particularly excited about this summer, here also are Fandango’s findings of the top five most-anticipated summer family films, as well as the most anticipated live-action comedies:

Most Anticipated Summer Family Film:

The Lion King

Toy Story 4

Aladdin

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Most Anticipated Live-Action Summer Comedy:

Booksmart

Yesterday

Late Night

Good Boys

Stuber