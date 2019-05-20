Look, the Game of Thrones finale clearly wasn’t as good as any of us hoped it would be, and we all need to vent. Once you’re done whining about it though, turn that frown upside down with a great sale on paid iPhone and iPad apps. You’ll find six different iOS apps below, and they’re all premium apps that are on sale for free for a limited time. Be sure to hurry and grab them before these deals are done.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

New York Offline Map

Normally $2.99.

New York Offline Map is your ultimate NYC travel mate, NYC offline city map, subway map, airport map (LaGuardia, Newark, JFK), top 10 new york attractions selected, this app provides you great seamless travel experience in big apple. Offline GPS tracking locates your position in New York area real time. NO Wifi, NO 3G and NO Data Roaming needed. 100% Offline. Save your data plan when you travel internationally. Address bookmark helps you prepare your trip beforehand. GPS Navigation package is available in app purchase, including pedestrian, car and bicycle mode. With this app, you can easily travel in New York area without any guide. We suggest you search the place you want to go first and save them in the bookmark. Default New York Top 10 Attractions Address:

1, Central Park

2, Times Square

3, Metropolitan Museum of Art

4, Empire State Building

5, Staten Island Ferry

6, Statue of Liberty

7, The Museum of Modern Art

8, Brooklyn Bridge

9, Chinatown

10, Wall Street

Emotions – Video Editor

Normally $4.99.

With Emotions you can edit cool videos by adding moving emojis. Now you can add;

∙ Floating ghosts,

∙ Shaking coffee cups or Bear mugs,

∙ Rotating smiley faces,

∙ Beating hearts,

∙ Flying money

∙ Zooming danger signs

…. etc. to your videos. Be creative and put your favorite iOS emojis in motion. Make cool videos with animated emojis for your social media.

Get attention of your followers with this latest video editing app. How to use: ∙ Select a video from camera roll

∙ Quick tap to add an emoji for the whole duration of the video

∙ Tap and hold to add an emoji for a prefered duration.

∙ Change the animation, Emoji as you want

∙ Save to camera roll and then share to your prefered social media. FEATURES: + Easy to use editor

+ Output videos in Highest Quality Possible

+ Pick a video from any folder in your camera roll ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

+ Contact support in 2 taps – Email directly to developer’s inbox

+ Frequent updates and new features upon your request

+ No Ads – (We hate ’em).

AlphaBlur Image Effects

Normally $1.99.

AlphaBlur Effects App uses neural network and artificial intelligence for smart automatic splitting background and foreground objects on your photos and apply different amazing special effects on background.

Many beautiful high-quality effects are collected in this fine app and can be easily applied by one click on effect’s icon. Different kinds of blur and focus effects, bokeh with different shapes of elements, highlights and stars, turbulence distortions and many tenses other special effects are available for you with help of AlphaBlur Effect App presented for you by AlphaPlugins. Main features:

– automatically split background and foreground objects with using artificial intelligence

– many kinds of blur and focus effects, include zooming blur, motion blur, radial and etc.

– different bokeh effects with different shapes of elements

– lot of different highlight and stars effects.

– various types of turbulence distortion effects which can be applied on background

7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight

Normally $2.99.

Based on scientific research, the “7 Minute Workout” is a quick, simple and effective way to get in shape and stay in shape. Created for people with busy lives, the routine is designed by scientists to give you all the benefits of much longer workouts in just a little over 7 minutes. Researchers have selected 12 exercises that are performed for 30 seconds with 10 second rest intervals. This high-intensity training with little rest results in higher daily metabolism and is the equivalent of working out for over an hour – for only slightly longer than 7 minutes. This app takes this research-proven workout and guides you through the process. Besides the classic “7 Minute Workout” pack there are 3 modifications of this workout in this app: “Light Pack”, “Hard Pack” and “Superman Pack”. While changing workout routine helps to stimulate your body and keep exercising interest we have included those 3 packs that follow the same principles as original.You can unlock them either by making purchase, or get it for free by earning achievements. Key features:

35 exercises for every level with video and audio guidance

View current exercise, time remaining and next exercise

Detailed text and 3D animated video guide for each exercise

Track your progress with weight monitor tool

Activity tracking calendar

Workout reminder

Achievements list

Share your workouts

HealthKit integration P.S. To enable HealthKit integration you should switch on HealthKit feature in settings. IT’S TIME TO WORK OUT!!

Streaming Play Cast 4 Xbox One

Normally $4.99.

It’s now easier than ever before to mirror from your iOS devices to Xbox One with our app Stream to your Xbox One from iOS devices With these steps: * Log in with your information * Create a broadcast to your Xbox One * Go to your upcoming broadcasts and stream * Open youtube app on your Xbox One * Look up your livestream ENJOY!!!

iLiveThemes

Normally $1.99.

Incredible HD Live Wallpapers for iPhone. Only works on iPhone Xs Max/iPhone Xs/iPhone X/iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 6s/iPhone 6s Plus. Customize various types of live wallpapers for your iPhone, including spectacular sceneries, cool, romantic love, cute pets, abstractism and so on. Make your phone screen present a different colorful world. Features:

4K

HD quality

Image fidelity

Easy to use

Update weekly Come and join us to enjoy the perfect experience that the innovative design brings you.

Bring some color into your life!

