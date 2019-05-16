This free app makes Netflix better in 5 key ways

The battle for streaming subscribers is really starting to heat up in 2019. There used to be a massive gap between Netflix and every other service out there, but that gap is slowly beginning to narrow. Now that Disney has acquired, well, pretty much everything, its upcoming Disney+ streaming service will likely become Netflix’s biggest threat the instant it launches later this year. The prospect of exclusive access to Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and the first-ever original shows created by Marvel Studios will be enough to rope in millions of people. On top of that, wildly popular shows like Friends are leaving Netflix as networks begin to launch their own streaming services. Will it be enough to pull people away from Netflix, or will they keep paying for access to all of Netflix’s critically acclaimed original content? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, Netflix continues to be the world’s top source of streaming entertainment and that won’t change anytime soon.

If you’re one of the millions upon millions of people out there who subscribe to Netflix, you undoubtedly love it. But there are also a few things about the Netflix site that almost certainly annoy you. Having access to all that great content is fantastic, but having to deal with a few very poor UI decisions on Netflix’s part is never fun. Luckily, there’s an extension that will fix five major pain points on the Netflix website. Better yet, it’s completely free to download and use.

What’s the single worse thing about Netflix? That’s right, the previews and trailers that start playing automatically as you click or swipe around through the Netflix homepage. It’s infuriating, but for some reason Netflix refuses to do anything about it. Thankfully, developers have answered the call and there are plenty of plugins out there that stop Netflix previews from autoplaying. But why use an extension that only fixes that problem when there’s a single plugin that improves Netflix in five key ways?

It’s called Never Ending Netflix by app developer Jonluca De Caro, and it’s available for free in Google’s Chrome Web Store. This great Chrome browser extension goes a long way to improve the Netflix viewing experience, and you can get the gist of it from the description on the Chrome Web Store page:

Automatically play next episode, skip title sequences, skip “Are you still watching?” prompts, and search over 3000 genres! NEN is a chrome extension that improves the Netflix experience for power users. It’s features include: * Automatically skip intros

* Automatically play the next episode OR always watch the credits!

* Skip the popups that ask if you’re “Still here?” after 8 hours

* Search over 3000 genres from the options page!

* Disable auto play of shows on the home page

So with a single free Chrome extension, you can skip intro title sequences, skip the credits at the end, eliminate the annoying “are you still watching?” prompt, search all of Netflix’s hidden genres, and fix the most annoying thing about Netflix’s interface: autoplaying previews and trailers.

Never Ending Netflix is a free download from the Chrome Web Store and you’d have to be crazy to keep watching without it.