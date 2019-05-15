Latest Galaxy Note 10 leak points to a massive improvement people will love

Say what you will about Samsung, but the company’s penchant for throwing everything against the wall in order to see what sticks certainly keeps things interesting. With that said, 2019 appears to be a typical year for Samsung insofar that the company released some solid devices with its S10 line while also finding itself reeling from the downright laughable Galaxy Fold fiasco.

Hardly a surprise, that’s how things seem to go for Samsung these days; every success is tempered by an embarrassing failure of some sort. And through it all, Samsung keeps chugging along, releasing new products with impressive frequency. Which brings us, of course, to the Galaxy Note 10, a device that will likely be unveiled sometime this coming August.

The volume of Galaxy Note 10 leaks has increased quite a bit over the past few weeks, which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given Samsung’s longstanding inability to keep forthcoming product details under wraps.

The latest Note 10 leak centers on the device’s battery. Originally brought to light via Slashleaks, a 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly include a battery with a capacity of 4,300mAh. How that translates into everyday battery life remains to be seen but it’s certainly encouraging, especially when the biggest battery is pair with Qualcomm’s efficient Snapdragon 855 chipset. As a point of reference, the battery on the Note 9 had a capacity of 4,000mAh.

As for some other rumored Note 10 specs you may have missed, the device is expected to sport an Infinity-O punch hole display, superfast charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Additionally, and as we detailed a few days ago, Samsung’s Note 10 lineup may also feature some compelling camera improvements, including improved zoom capabilities and better performance in low-light environments.