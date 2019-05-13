Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast try to pretend they’re excited about season 8

Game of Thrones season 8 has been a mixed bag for many viewers, if all the reactions I’m seeing every week on Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit are anything to go by. That’s not to say that there haven’t been great moments, or that it’s easy to bring the biggest, most expensive show of the decade to a satisfying conclusion, but many of the choices that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have made aren’t landing for some fans.

But it’s not just the fans that are struggling to make it through this season. Someone has sliced together a collection of clips from interviews and red carpet appearances in which various cast members of the show — from Kit Harington to Peter Dinklage — in which they seemingly express their disappointment with the direction that the show has taken in its final season. After last night’s episode, it’s honestly somewhat cathartic.

Before you watch the short video below, keep in mind that press tours are exhausting, and whether or not an actor or creator is incredibly proud of the work they have done or not, maintaining the same level of enthusiasm for weeks on end has to be draining. So while it’s impossible to state, unequivocally, that much of the cast was dissatisfied with season 8, there are certainly a few moments which, strung together, make it appear that way:

As someone who has personally been underwhelmed (to say the least) by season 8 of Game of Thrones, I can’t deny that I enjoyed watching this, even if it is a bunch of quotes and clips taken out of context. The good news for all of us who have been watching this show for nearly a decade (and the cast members that can finally move on with their lives) is that the season and series will end, once and for all, this coming Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.