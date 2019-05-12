Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of May 12)

Any week with more Nailed It! — one of the stupidest and most joyous cooking shows ever made — is a good week. Therefore, this is a pretty good week for Netflix releases! In addition to a new season of Nailed It!, we’re also getting new seasons of The Rain and White Gold. The highlight of the week might be See You Yesterday, which is a time travel adventure from producer Spike Lee and first-time director Stefon Bristol.
The only departure is a large collection of old Bill Nye, The Science Guy episodes, so if you need your nostalgia fix, be sure to get it before the collection is removed from Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 12th, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, May 12th
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monday, May 13th
- Malibu Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tuesday, May 14th
- revisions — NETFLIX ANIME
- Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Weed the People
Wednesday, May 15th
- Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!
Thursday, May 16th
- Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
- Take Me Home Tonight
Friday, May 17th
- 1994: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Chip & Potato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- It’s Bruno — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Maria — NETFLIX FILM
- Morir para contar — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- See You Yesterday — NETFLIX FILM
- The Rain: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Well Intended Love — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- White Gold: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saturday, May 18th
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Departures
Wednesday, May 15th
- Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1
We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May.