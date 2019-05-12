Netflix arrivals and departures
Entertainment

Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of May 12)

Jacob Siegal
May 12th, 2019 at 12:06 PM

Any week with more Nailed It! — one of the stupidest and most joyous cooking shows ever made — is a good week. Therefore, this is a pretty good week for Netflix releases! In addition to a new season of Nailed It!, we’re also getting new seasons of The Rain and White Gold. The highlight of the week might be See You Yesterday, which is a time travel adventure from producer Spike Lee and first-time director Stefon Bristol.

The only departure is a large collection of old Bill Nye, The Science Guy episodes, so if you need your nostalgia fix, be sure to get it before the collection is removed from Netflix on Wednesday, May 15th.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of May 12th, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, May 12th

Monday, May 13th

Tuesday, May 14th

Wednesday, May 15th

  • Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed!

Thursday, May 16th

  • Good Sam — NETFLIX FILM
  • Take Me Home Tonight

Friday, May 17th

Saturday, May 18th

  • The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Departures

Wednesday, May 15th

  • Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in May.

