One unique feature could make the OnePlus 7 faster than other Android flagships

OnePlus is about to unveil the OnePlus 7 series, although it’s not like we expect any surprises from the company. We already know we’ll have three phones in the series, including the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. The Pro models will feature a brand new design as well as a triple-lens camera on the back, and OnePlus already confirmed the new screen tech it’s been working on. Meanwhile the triple camera already saw its first pre-release review. The Chinese smartphone maker also revealed more details about the phone’s screen, while confirming that the phone will have a special component no other phone has. That means the OnePlus 7 phones should be even faster than Android flagships rocking the same Snapdragon 855 processor, like the Galaxy S10 phones that were released earlier this year.

OnePlus on Monday confirmed in a press release that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an HDR10+ display. That’s not something you’ll see on too many competing devices — the Galaxy S10 phones all support HDR10+, but that’s it.

What that means is that you’re going to get an even better experience when it comes to consuming content from places like Netflix, YouTube, and others. With HDR10+ enabled, a device will be able to continuously adjust the image quality frame by frame, so that you’ll get full-color range support, better clarity, and “stunning detail,” as OnePlus puts it.

But as interesting as the display might be, it’s a different component that could give the OnePlus 7 Pro the edge in speed tests. We’ve already told you the phone will come with UFS 3.0 flash storage, and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed as much on Twitter over the weekend:

"OnePlus 7 Pro having UFS 3.0 storage means it’ll just be overall faster than comparable smartphones." Yes, the OnePlus 7 Series will include UFS 3.0 to give you next level #fastandsmooth experience. 😎 #OnePlus7Series — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) May 5, 2019

UFS 3.0 is the next-gen standard when it comes to built-in storage, and no other phone out there has it. The Galaxy Fold was supposed to be the first one, but Samsung postponed the launch.

Interestingly, Samsung does make UFS 3.0 memory chips, which can deliver more than double the speed of the previous standard, UFS 2.1. But Samsung’s main flagships are yet to get UFS 3.0 flash memory. The Galaxy S10 packs UFS 2.1 memory, and we have no idea what kind of storage is in store for the upcoming Note 10.

The OnePlus 7 Pro will be unveiled on May 14th and should hit stores in several markets in the coming weeks.