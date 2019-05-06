Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R have been leaking left and right over the past few weeks, so they have dominated the conversation among tech enthusiasts. Long before Apple’s next-generation iPhone hardware is announced at a press conference this coming September, however, Apple will unveil new software that will power all of its devices beginning in the late summer. WWDC 2019 is set to kick off in less than one month on Monday, June 3rd, and Apple will use the event to unveil new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and more. While Apple fans are indeed looking forward to seeing what’s new with all of Apple’s new software in 2019, iOS 13 is obviously the most eagerly awaited update that Apple will discuss at the event.

With the Google I/O 2019 developer conference set to kick off on Tuesday and Google hoping to attract as much attention as possible, it looks like Apple news is already overshadowing the event. A huge report published on Monday morning has leaked the details surrounding dozens of new features Apple has planned for iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and watchOS 6.

Bloomberg might live in the land of make believe when it comes to scary stories of tiny Chinese chips that spy on Apple servers, but the new site has been very accurate in the past when it comes to leaking features set to be added to unannounced versions of Apple software. Fortunately, the latter is the focus of a new report on Monday morning, which details tons of new features said to be headed to Apple’s various next-generation software updates.

The biggest news out of WWDC each year is iOS, so let’s start with the features Bloomberg says will be introduced in iOS 13:

The report says iOS 13 is codenamed “Yukon,” while iOS 14 is codenamed “Azul.” All the site knows about iOS 14 so far is that it will include 5G support and new AR features.

iOS 13 will speed up iPhones and iPads, and it will squash bugs.

The software will include a bunch of UI tweaks, including redesigned widgets. The report also gives an example of “a new animation when launching multitasking and closing apps.”

Dark Mode is coming.

Apple is said to be toying with the idea of adding swipe support to the iOS keyboard. Swipe-typing has been available in third party apps and on Android for years, and many people prefer it to tapping on individual letters.

An updated Health app is coming with a new homepage, a section for “hearing health,” more comprehensive menstrual cycle tracking, and more.

The iPad will get native support for use as a second screen for a connected Mac computer, including Apple Pencil support.

The Reminders app is getting a big update: “The new app has a main screen with four default sections laid out in a grid: tasks to be done today, all tasks, scheduled tasks, and flagged tasks. Each section has its own different-colored page that users can add items to.”

Screen Time will get new parental controls, such as a feature that lets parents block their children from communicating with specific contacts.

The Apple Books app will get a new rewards system to encourage reading.

iMessage will be upgraded with support for profile pictures and display names, as well as new Animoji and Memoji features.

The Maps app will be updated with several new features including an improved interface for frequently visited locations.

Find my Friends and Find my iPhone will be combined into a single app, and it’ll introduce some new features.

Apple’s Mail app will get individual thread muting and other new features.

A new Sleep Mode will combine features like Do Not Disturb, screen darkening, and more.

The iPad is getting an updated multitasking interface home screen updates, and more

There’s a lot to unpack there, and the report includes even more tidbits. Best of all, Apple always saves a few big-ticket features for its iPhone reveal in September each year, so there are likely still several key features that aren’t covered on this list. To read more about iOS 13 and to see what Apple has planned for macOS 10.15 as well as watchOS 6, check out Bloomberg’s report.