Best Bicycle Locks

Whether you are riding to work or to grab a coffee at your local spot, you need a lock to keep your bicycle safe. Here’s a useful list of the best bike locks available that we’ve put together.

Best Metal Bicycle Lock

If you are looking for sturdiness, look no further than the SIGTUNA 16mm Heavy Duty U-Lock which is made from hardened ABS steel. The 16mm is thicker than almost any other lock on the market and has a four foot, 10mm thick double loop steel cable that adds an extra layer of protection. It is proven to be hard to penetrate with bolt cutters and it stores easily while riding.

Best Lightweight Bicycle Lock

The Kryptonite Keeper 785 Integrated Bicycle Lock only weighs 1.1 pounds but packs a lot into its 33.5 inches. The 7mm four-sided chain links are made from manganese steel and its patent-pending END LINK DESIGN secures the chain to a hardened deadbolt cylinder that is pick and drill resistant. The look and security of the lock has been raved about by customers for a long time.

Best Value

Flexzion’s Keyless Lock has a lot of flexibility for use as it extends to four feet and can be used to lock up bicycles, ladders, tool boxes, refrigerators and anything else that might need securing. The keyless lock allows you to set a four digit combination. The affordable price has gone a long way to satisfying customers who love the steel cables.

