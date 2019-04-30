Last month, we started something new here on the site. We always share Netflix’s schedule of new releases as soon as the company announces it each month. In fact, Netflix’s May 2019 release schedule was released just last week, and we also broke out the full May 2019 calendar of Netflix originals set to debut next month. But what about everything set to premiere next month on Hulu? And how about all of your favorite network and cable TV channels?
Consider this post your TV guide master list for May 2019. In the post below, you’ll find every noteworthy show that is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix, on Hulu, and on TV next month. From the first episode of iZombie’s final season that will air on The CW this Thursday to the long-awaited and hotly anticipated Deadwood movie set to premiere on HBO on May 31st and everything in between, you’ll find it all listed below. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can check back often throughout the month.
Wednesday, May 1
Knock Down the House, Netflix
Munafik 2, Netflix
Meghan Markle: Inside the Wardrobe of a Princess, True Royalty TV
Venus, Fuse
Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, 7 p.m., Discovery Channel
2019 Billboard Music Awards, 8 p.m., NBC
The Name of the Rose, 11 p.m., SundanceTV
Thursday, May 2
iZombie: Season 5 (2018) 8 p.m., The CW
2019 Miss USA, 8 p.m., Fox
Best Room Wins, 9:30 p.m., Bravo
Saturday, May 4
The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, 7 p.m., Oxygen
Friday, May 3
Into the Dark: All That We Destroy, Hulu
Tuca & Bertie, Netflix
Dead to Me: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
The Last Summer (2019) Netflix
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019) Netflix
A pesar de todo (2019) Netflix
All In My Family (2019) Netflix
Alles ist gut, Netflix
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town, Netflix
Undercover, Netflix
Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2, Netflix
Flinch: Season 1 (2018) Netflix
Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage, Netflix
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics (2019) 8 p.m., HBO
Sunday, May 5
The Spanish Princess: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., Starz
Real Money, 8:30 p.m., AXS TV
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (2019) 9 p.m., Bravo
Monday, May 6
Abyss, Netflix
Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever, 8 p.m., ABC
Chernobyl: Miniseries (2019) 9 p.m., HBO
Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom, 10 p.m., VH1
Tuesday, May 7
Foster, 8 p.m., HBO
Texicanas, 10 p.m., Bravo
Wednesday, May 8
Lucifer: Season 4 (2019) Netflix
Thursday, May 9
Working the Room, FYI
Paradise Hotel: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox
Klepper, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central
Friday, May 10
The Society: Season 1, Netflix
Jailbirds, Netflix
Dry Martina, Netflix
Easy: Season 3, Netflix
Gente que viene y bah, Netflix
Harvey Girls Forever: Season 2, Netflix
ReMastered: The Lion’s Share, Netflix
Sheherazade, Netflix
Wine Country, Netflix
Sneaky Pete: Season 3 (2019) Amazon Prime Video
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6 (2019) 8 p.m., ABC
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Miniseries (2019) 9 p.m., Showtime
What Would You Do?, 9 p.m., ABC
Saturday, May 11
My Dad Wrote a Porno, 10 p.m., HBO
Sunday, May 12
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3, Netflix
Our Cartoon President: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., Showtime
Monday, May 13
Malibu Rescue, Netflix
L.A.’s Finest: Season 1 (2019) Spectrum Originals
The Bachelorette: Season 15 (2019) 8 p.m., ABC
Paradise Hotel: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., Fox
Desi Lydic: Abroad, 11 p.m., Comedy Central
Tuesday, May 14
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, Netflix
Revisions, Netflix
What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, 8 p.m., HBO
Good Bones: Season 4, 9 p.m., HGTV
Wednesday, May 15
Southern Charm: Season 6, 8 p.m., Bravo
Paradise Hotel: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., Fox
Wahlburgers: Season 10, 9 p.m., A&E
The Employables, 10 p.m., A&E
Thursday, May 16
Good Sam, Netflix
The Very VERY Best of the 70s, 8:30 p.m., AXS TV
Friday, May 17
Catch-22: Miniseries (2019) Hulu
Fleabag: Season 2 (2019) Amazon Prime Video
The Rain: Season 2 (2019) Netflix
1994, Netflix
Chip & Potato, Netflix
It’s Bruno, Netflix
Maria, Netflix
Nailed It: Season 3, Netflix
Morir para contar, Netflix
See You Yesterday, Netflix
Well Intended Love, Netflix
White Gold: Season 2, Netflix
Saturday, May 18
I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story (2018) Fuse
Sunday, May 19
Secrets of the Zoo: Season 2, 9 p.m., Nat Geo WILD
Monday, May 20
Prince of Peoria: Part 2, Netflix
Beat Shazam: Season 3 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox
Private Lives of Monarchs: Queen Victoria, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
Tuesday, May 21
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (2019) Netflix
Meghan Markle: Inside the Home of a Princess, True Royalty TV
Blood & Treasure: Season 1, 9 p.m., CBS
Wednesday, May 22
A Tale of Two Kitchens, Netflix
One Night in Spring, Netflix
Thursday, May 23
Slasher: Solstice, Netflix
Vida: Season 2 (2019) Starz On Demand
Christina on the Coast, 9 p.m., HGTV
Elementary: Season 7, 10 p.m., CBS
The Name of the Rose, 10 p.m., SundanceTV
Friday, May 24
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 (2019) Netflix
The Perfection (2019) Netflix
After Maria, Netflix
Alta Mar, Netflix
Joy, Netflix
Rim of the World, Netflix
What/If, Netflix
Pitching In, Acorn TV
Sunday, May 26
Vida: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., Starz
Air Warriors: P-38 Lightning, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (2019) 9 p.m., HBO
Monday, May 27
Historical Roasts, Netflix
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, 8 p.m., Lifetime
The Hot Zone, 9 p.m., National Geographic
Tuesday, May 28
Animal Kingdom: Season 4 (2019) 9 p.m., TNT
Blood & Treasure, 10 p.m., CBS
Pure: Season 2 (2019) 10 p.m., WGN America
Wednesday, May 29
MasterChef: Season 10 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox
Property Brothers: Forever Home, 9 p.m., HGTV
The Inbetween: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC
Archer: 1999 (2019) 10 p.m., FXX
Thursday, May 30
Chopsticks, Netflix
Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Netflix
Friday, May 31
Good Omens: Miniseries (2018) Amazon Prime Video
When They See Us: Season 1 (2019) Netflix
Swamp Thing: Season 1 (2018) DC Universe
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Netflix
Always Be My Maybe, Netflix
Bad Blood: Season 2, Netflix
Black Spot: Season 2, Netflix
Killer Ratings, Netflix
Deadwood (2019) 8 p.m., HBO