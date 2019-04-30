Last month, we started something new here on the site. We always share Netflix’s schedule of new releases as soon as the company announces it each month. In fact, Netflix’s May 2019 release schedule was released just last week, and we also broke out the full May 2019 calendar of Netflix originals set to debut next month. But what about everything set to premiere next month on Hulu? And how about all of your favorite network and cable TV channels?

Consider this post your TV guide master list for May 2019. In the post below, you’ll find every noteworthy show that is currently scheduled to premiere on Netflix, on Hulu, and on TV next month. From the first episode of iZombie’s final season that will air on The CW this Thursday to the long-awaited and hotly anticipated Deadwood movie set to premiere on HBO on May 31st and everything in between, you’ll find it all listed below. Be sure to bookmark this page so you can check back often throughout the month.

Wednesday, May 1

Knock Down the House, Netflix

Munafik 2, Netflix

Meghan Markle: Inside the Wardrobe of a Princess, True Royalty TV

Venus, Fuse

Liberation Heroes: The Last Eyewitnesses, 7 p.m., Discovery Channel

2019 Billboard Music Awards, 8 p.m., NBC

The Name of the Rose, 11 p.m., SundanceTV

Thursday, May 2

iZombie: Season 5 (2018) 8 p.m., The CW

2019 Miss USA, 8 p.m., Fox

Best Room Wins, 9:30 p.m., Bravo

Saturday, May 4

The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell, 7 p.m., Oxygen

Friday, May 3

Into the Dark: All That We Destroy, Hulu

Tuca & Bertie, Netflix

Dead to Me: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

The Last Summer (2019) Netflix

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019) Netflix

A pesar de todo (2019) Netflix

All In My Family (2019) Netflix

Alles ist gut, Netflix

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town, Netflix

Undercover, Netflix

Cupcake & Dino – General Services: Season 2, Netflix

Flinch: Season 1 (2018) Netflix

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage, Netflix

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics (2019) 8 p.m., HBO

Sunday, May 5

The Spanish Princess: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., Starz

Real Money, 8:30 p.m., AXS TV

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 4 (2019) 9 p.m., Bravo

Monday, May 6

Abyss, Netflix

Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever, 8 p.m., ABC

Chernobyl: Miniseries (2019) 9 p.m., HBO

Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom, 10 p.m., VH1

Tuesday, May 7

Foster, 8 p.m., HBO

Texicanas, 10 p.m., Bravo

Wednesday, May 8

Lucifer: Season 4 (2019) Netflix

Thursday, May 9

Working the Room, FYI

Paradise Hotel: Season 1 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox

Klepper, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central

Friday, May 10

The Society: Season 1, Netflix

Jailbirds, Netflix

Dry Martina, Netflix

Easy: Season 3, Netflix

Gente que viene y bah, Netflix

Harvey Girls Forever: Season 2, Netflix

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share, Netflix

Sheherazade, Netflix

Wine Country, Netflix

Sneaky Pete: Season 3 (2019) Amazon Prime Video

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6 (2019) 8 p.m., ABC

Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Miniseries (2019) 9 p.m., Showtime

What Would You Do?, 9 p.m., ABC

Saturday, May 11

My Dad Wrote a Porno, 10 p.m., HBO

Sunday, May 12

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3, Netflix

Our Cartoon President: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., Showtime

Monday, May 13

Malibu Rescue, Netflix

L.A.’s Finest: Season 1 (2019) Spectrum Originals

The Bachelorette: Season 15 (2019) 8 p.m., ABC

Paradise Hotel: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., Fox

Desi Lydic: Abroad, 11 p.m., Comedy Central

Tuesday, May 14

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate, Netflix

Revisions, Netflix

What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali, 8 p.m., HBO

Good Bones: Season 4, 9 p.m., HGTV

Wednesday, May 15

Southern Charm: Season 6, 8 p.m., Bravo

Paradise Hotel: Season 1 (2019) 9 p.m., Fox

Wahlburgers: Season 10, 9 p.m., A&E

The Employables, 10 p.m., A&E

Thursday, May 16

Good Sam, Netflix

The Very VERY Best of the 70s, 8:30 p.m., AXS TV

Friday, May 17

Catch-22: Miniseries (2019) Hulu

Fleabag: Season 2 (2019) Amazon Prime Video

The Rain: Season 2 (2019) Netflix

1994, Netflix

Chip & Potato, Netflix

It’s Bruno, Netflix

Maria, Netflix

Nailed It: Season 3, Netflix

Morir para contar, Netflix

See You Yesterday, Netflix

Well Intended Love, Netflix

White Gold: Season 2, Netflix

Saturday, May 18

I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story (2018) Fuse

Sunday, May 19

Secrets of the Zoo: Season 2, 9 p.m., Nat Geo WILD

Monday, May 20

Prince of Peoria: Part 2, Netflix

Beat Shazam: Season 3 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox

Private Lives of Monarchs: Queen Victoria, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Tuesday, May 21

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (2019) Netflix

Meghan Markle: Inside the Home of a Princess, True Royalty TV

Blood & Treasure: Season 1, 9 p.m., CBS

Wednesday, May 22

A Tale of Two Kitchens, Netflix

One Night in Spring, Netflix

Thursday, May 23

Slasher: Solstice, Netflix

Vida: Season 2 (2019) Starz On Demand

Christina on the Coast, 9 p.m., HGTV

Elementary: Season 7, 10 p.m., CBS

The Name of the Rose, 10 p.m., SundanceTV

Friday, May 24

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 (2019) Netflix

The Perfection (2019) Netflix

After Maria, Netflix

Alta Mar, Netflix

Joy, Netflix

Rim of the World, Netflix

What/If, Netflix

Pitching In, Acorn TV

Sunday, May 26

Vida: Season 2 (2019) 8 p.m., Starz

Air Warriors: P-38 Lightning, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (2019) 9 p.m., HBO

Monday, May 27

Historical Roasts, Netflix

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, 8 p.m., Lifetime

The Hot Zone, 9 p.m., National Geographic

Tuesday, May 28

Animal Kingdom: Season 4 (2019) 9 p.m., TNT

Blood & Treasure, 10 p.m., CBS

Pure: Season 2 (2019) 10 p.m., WGN America

Wednesday, May 29

MasterChef: Season 10 (2019) 8 p.m., Fox

Property Brothers: Forever Home, 9 p.m., HGTV

The Inbetween: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC

Archer: 1999 (2019) 10 p.m., FXX

Thursday, May 30

Chopsticks, Netflix

Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Netflix

Friday, May 31

Good Omens: Miniseries (2018) Amazon Prime Video

When They See Us: Season 1 (2019) Netflix

Swamp Thing: Season 1 (2018) DC Universe

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Netflix

Always Be My Maybe, Netflix

Bad Blood: Season 2, Netflix

Black Spot: Season 2, Netflix

Killer Ratings, Netflix

Deadwood (2019) 8 p.m., HBO