Before you head out to enjoy some rest and relaxation this weekend, we’ve got one more roundup for you to enjoy covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free. You’ll find seven iOS apps in today’s roundup and they’re all on sale for a limited time, so be sure to grab them before these deals are done.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Voice Recorder PRO

Normally $0.99.

Voice Recorder – Audio Memos & Voice Notes is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and simple user interface. Press the big recording button to record; press it again to stop and manage your recordings, all with just a fingertip. Record meeting, conversations, lectures, and more in easiest way. You can email recordings from Voice Recorder. It also supports direct file sharing through iTunes. Features:

● One Touch Recording

● Supports Background Recording (you can use other apps while recording)

● Record, Pause and Resume

● Record Timer and Playback Counter

● Set Label for recorded audio and also provide rename feature

● Use device’s inbuilt or Add-On Mic

● Drag Slider for Seek/Forward/Rewind

● Email your recordings directly from this app

● Delete voice memo any time from the file listing

● Transfer files using iTunes File Sharing

● File sharing / send file in another app “Open in”

● Unlimited recording time

● High quality audio recording

● Provide various themes in the app Settings:

● Record audio with Low, Medium and High quality

● Passcode Lock for security of your recorded voice memos Uses:

● Record a lecture or meeting so that you can transcribe it later

● Play a practical joke or impress a friend

● Always have proof of key conversations in case required in future

● Record conversations when you are in or out of the room Microphone Privacy:

iOS Settings > Privacy > Microphone > Voice Recorder make it “ON” Disclaimer:

We do not condone using Audio Recorder to break laws or intrude on private conversation. Please use the app responsibly.

Download Voice Recorder PRO

Love Test Meter – Relationship Compatibility

Normally $0.99.

Are you Two Best Friends and Lovers ? Get an ** Accurate Compatibility Score ** This love calculator provides an accurate relationship compatibility score, just using the power of numbers in your name. Its uses real numerology principles using the names and how they sound, and based on each name, this compatibility score is based on ancient numerology principles. To get an accurate compatibility score using this App, just type in your name and your partner’s name and tap ‘GO’ to see how compatible you both are, in all walks of life. This is indicated by a test score. The score tells you that how much each one can help the other person, or tells you how much care is present between them and also tells you if both of you are in alignment with the general life path. Enter the name by which you are called, or most know for, rather than the full name. It can even be your NickName. Keying in your Name on the left, will let you know how much your partner supports you, and keying in your partner’s name on the left, shows how much you support your partner. Download and have fun, you can test it on your friends too!! *** What our users say *** @ Scary accurate! In a good way :)

I put the same person in using nicknames as well as actual names and it gave the exact same reading. That’s scary in a good way!

– byshelluva @ Love it

App is awesome…..works good!!!!!!!

– byRodgers121212 @ Good

I love this app. Works great!!!

– byMaxuser1019 Note: Though numerology provides a fairly accurate score on relationship compatibility, it is just one aspect of it. There are other aspects of life, like astrology, spirituality etc. that will act more holistically.

Download Love Test Meter – Relationship Compatibility

File Manager PRO – Documents

Normally $1.99.

File Manager with PDF Creator & Document Editor app is the all-in-one document management solution for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. It can catch documents from PC or Mac via USB cable or WIFI, email attachments, Dropbox and Box and save it on your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad locally. Cool app that allow you to create PDF from Map, Website and any other text files. It supports PDF, MS Office, iWorks and the most common file types. File Transfer

– Use iTunes file sharing to transfer files directly to your device via USB cable and WIFI

– You can also transfer file to your app via Wifi file sharing feature from your desktop

– Manage and view documents and upload on box or can download from box

– Handle and view documents and upload on Dropbox or can download from Dropbox

– Open in File feature to open the document in different app like numbers, pages

– Sorting files based on date, size and name

– Search file any time based on specific keyword Document Editor

– Edit text on your iPhone or iPad and save as rtf file

– Can handle the text file to edit the content in the file and also can share them PDF Converter

– Convert image, documents (MS Office, iWorks and the most common file types) to PDF

– Build in web browser and convert web pages to PDFs for offline reading on the iPhone or iPad

– Convert maps to PDF and you can read it as PDF for offline usage PDF Reader

– Advances PDF reader to read in all orientations

– Supports Encrypted (password protected) PDFs

– PDF links to open URL in browser directly

– Supports PDFs with rotated pages

– Bookmark the page in PDF for future reading Features:

– Document Viewer supports PDF, HTML, RTF, TXT, PNG, JPG, GIF, MS Office (Word, Excel and Powerpoint) and Apple iWork (Keynote, Pages and Numbers) files, etc

– Create folders and sub folders

– Move files from one folder to another

– Send your files to / Open your files in other apps, e.g. numbers, pages, etc.

– Save files from emails using the open in feature

– Share files over the Wifi

– Print documents from My PDF Doc easily

– Email files to Your Friends or Colleagues directly from My PDF Doc

– Transfer files to iPhone, iPod or iPad

– Zoom PDFs and other documents

– Share files and manage them in your Box and Dropbox account

– Create Voice Memo and store in the application and also can share with anyone

– My Photos feature by which you can open your photos from Photo Gallery and store inside the application and also can share with your friends.

– My Videos feature by which you can open your videos from Video Gallery and store inside the application and also can share with your friends.

Download File Manager PRO – Documents

Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Normally $2.99.

The easiest and best way to manage your shopping lists on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. Preloaded with over 330 top used food items in this ultimate food list database. Or you can add your own custom grocery items so that you can create personalized lists quickly and accurately. All products are saved locally to your phone so there is no need for an internet connection. There is also the ability to share your lists via text, email or messenger app with the touch of a button. Keep family members in the loop and share easily with everyone. Beautifully designed and made for quick access. Perfect for grocery or shopping lists, ensures that you will never miss an item on your shopping list again. Saves you: * Time: a well-planned list updated in real time saves precious minutes and hours in a store. * Money: when you know what to buy you’re safe from spontaneous purchases and waste. * Zen – you will be happier without the frustration caused by double purchases or forgotten items * Environment: paper shopping lists are made of trees. Our list is made of code which is environmentally friendly. Bring your shopping list to the next level and make shopping a whole lot easier. Shopping How much is your time worth? Save money, time and energy with the Shopping List Pro app.

Download Grocery/Shopping List Pro

Alti – Altimeter & Compass

Normally $2.99.

Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone and iPad. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colours, and provides a distraction-free experience. It includes an altitude indicator, a magnetic and true north compass, and coordinates for DMS and degrees. —– Features: # Highest Accuracy GPS Altitude

# True/Magnetic North Compass

# Beautiful Design

# Pastel & Natural Color Palettes

# Facebook, Instagram & Twitter Sharing

# Altitude in Meters or Feet

# Coordinates in DMS or Decimal

# Background Customisation —– Reviews: “The UI captures the flat style of iOS perfectly. Simple and intuitive.” Ko Olina Family “We trek a lot and this altimeter app is our new favorite. Awesome app when we do our adventure treks. Kudos to the developer.” Nadialutan “Used it in the North Georgia mountains and it was spot on with the elevation markers.” Marcus Aurelius Seneca “Pleasure to use and look at!” Coopsdogger “Just wanted something to track my current coordinates and it does just that. Very nice!” B3 Burner “A friend of mine I go camping with has COPD and altitude affects him. It’s nice to know where the high elevations are so we can avoid them or minimize our time there.” Millennial2012 “Smart, simple and easy!” Yazeed Momani

Download Alti – Altimeter & Compass

Thunderspace

Normally $2.99.

During the day, Thunderspace won’t let you focus on all the noise around you. And at night it will make you very sleepy. Do not use while operating a machine, vehicle or star destroyer.

****** We can’t calm the storm. But the storm can calm us. Join us, over 1,000,000 relaxed Ladies and Gentlemen who immerse ourselves in realistic thunderstorms any time we wish to relax, focus, sleep or meditate. Join the Thunderspace revolution and experience the great benefits Thunderspace will bring to your busy life. Thunderspace’s spectacular 3D audio sound field reproduction technology delivers a realistic, high-quality open space sonic ambience over regular stereo headphones. How so? Think 3D glasses for 3D film. Left eye, right eye. Your brain combines these two images into a 3D image. The same principle works for sound: Left ear, right ear. Thunderspace audio is biomimetic: It reproduces the ambient sound field exactly the way you hear. As if you were there. With interaural time and level differences. The storm rumbles high above you, and the rain falls around you. Once you experience the transportive sonic ambience, you will never again want to go back to simple stereo. Precisely synchronized lightning flashes, frequent updates with new premium quality thunderstorms, a carefully crafted user interface, and highest quality recordings from Emmy-award winning nature sound recordist Gordon Hempton separate Thunderspace from all other relaxation apps. Thunderspace teleports your mind to a place far away from stress. Far away from the noise. So you can focus on your work, sleep better and relax. Film* and audio demo on http://thunderspace.me *Built a set in Hollywood to make it rain in an apartment. ≈ Revolutionary ≈

“I could hear it coming from hundreds of feet away.” — Carmel Deamicis, PandoDaily “Thunderspace takes relaxing to a whole new level.” — Gannon Burgett, The Industry “It really is impressive.” — Dave Caolo, TUAW “A lot of care and attention has gone into building this.” — Paul Sawers, The Next Web “It is absolutely like having your personal slice of heaven.” — Christine Chan, AppAdvice “Idiotically gimmicky or incredibly effective? If it’s possible to be both at once, Thunderspace has done it.” — John Pavlus, Fast Company ≈ Features ≈

+ Psychoacoustic 3D audio for regular stereo headphones.

+ Two fantastic thunderstorms included.

+ Additional storms available via In-App Purchase.

+ Frequent updates with new thunderstorms.

+ All storms available in a​ bundle.

+ Utilizes the flash to simulate lightning. Flashes the screen on iPad.

+ Energy efficient.

+ Global storm sync to an atomic clock. What you see and hear is what everyone else sees and hears.*

+ Relax with many people in one room. In sync.*

+ Beautiful audiovisual experience.

+ Universal app: Runs on iPhone, iPod touch, ​and iPad.

+ Restore your purchases to all your devices.

+ iOS 9 Ready. *optional. Enable in iOS Settings > Thunderspace.

Download Thunderspace

System Activity Monitors

Normally $0.99.

The app monitors iOS activity like memory usage, battery life, used space, and device information. Great visuals like speedometer view, LED indicator, 3D bar charts, battery charging animation, LED flashing charger, provides you a rich visual views of your iOS device internals, like you have never seen before. $$ Over a million satisfied users of our apps $$ ## Few of our user TESTIMONIALS ##

$ Way cool

This is a terrific system tracker.

– Macquest $ Definitely get this App.!

Love the cool dashboard. Tells you what’s going on in the Apple brain in your iPad or iPhone. This App rules.

– Battyguy $ Simple App !

Great tool! Helps to keep your standby time ridiculously long and device running smoothly.

– Spader1969. $ I have tried many products like this one and so far I keep coming back to this one.

– Markeith3000 The System Activity Monitor, is the most comprehensive all in one health check app. on the App store, that monitors memory usage, battery performance, device information like IP address and hardware address, battery tips, all system information, and used space on the iOS device. You can use this app to accurately monitor your battery life, monitor memory in use, and used and free space. By appropriately charging the battery using this app to full charge, you can get a good battery life. KEY FEATURES: 1. Battery tips are shown to help save battery life while using the iPhone. 2. Tap battery to see the battery capacity for your favorite apps. 3. Shows the used and free space on your iPhone/iPod. 4. Shows the IP address acquired, and hardware address of your device. 5. Displays a long list of device information, like physical specs, hardware info, and many more. These are the different views on the App. Memory view: Shows the used and free iPhone memory available as used by other apps. This is shown in an excellent speedometer animation view. Double tap home button, and see other apps in use. Close out the other apps, and see the memory being reclaimed in this app, when the speedometer shows the free memory available increase. This has an LED indicator with blue, green, yellow and red colors indicating the amount of memory being used. Double tap the speedometer, to see a 3D bar view of the different break up of the memory used. Like, Free, Wired, Active and Inactive memory of your iOS device. Battery view: This view shows the battery available for discharge, how much time to recharge to make it full, and when it is charged to FULL, displays an indication, as “FULLY CHARGED”, as opposed to quick charge. It has glow panels on the top to let you know, how much battery is available. Tap the battery on the fill, to show the detailed break up of battery availability for 3G talk time, browsing, videos, games etc. Animated battery charging with current flashes inside the battery. Space used view: This is shown as a pie-chart that presents the used and free space available on your iOS device. Info view: Now it shows a lot more device information, like system information, camera information, display, hardware and physical characteristics. It shows whether you device is connected to Wi-Fi or cellular and its IP address.

Download System Activity Monitors