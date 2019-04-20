‘Hobbs & Shaw’ and all the new ‘Avengers’ clips you need to see from this week

You can tell that there’s just one week left until Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas around the world, because we don’t have any big movie launches this weekend. Not only that, but studios haven’t exactly been generous with new movie trailers this week either. It’s as if they’re planning to launch trailers next week when cinemas will be packed with moviegoers looking to find out how the Infinity War ends.

Marvel, on the other hand, released a bunch of new clips for Endgame, from a trailer-like video to short TV spots, showing a few scenes that weren’t included in any of the previous trailers.

Child’s Play

We’re starting this week’s trailer roundup with a horror story: Child’s Play. Starring Aubrey Plaza and Mark Hamill, this scary movie is about a kid who receives a sinister doll as a gift. Yeah, it’s more Chucky, but if that’s your thing, jot down the date June 21st, when Child’s Play is set to hit theaters.

Dark Phoenix

Fox’s final stab at the X-Men franchise before Marvel starts doing its own thing with it, Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th. We’re in for another telling of the Jean Grey story that many X-Men fans may have been dying to see, with Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner reprising her role as Jean.

Hobbs & Shaw

The more Hobbs & Shaw trailers I see, the more I want to watch this Fast & Furious spin-off. Idris Elba’s “Black Superman” villain might also be interesting, but if he also wants to wipe out half of the world’s population, he might be in the wrong movie franchise.

The Perfection

Coming to Netflix on May 24th, The Perfection is a horror story with music in it. Apparently, it’s time to face the music.

Avengers: Endgame

I usually post the new trailers of the week in alphabetical order, but I’m making an exception for Endgame, because there’s so much new footage this week to go through. Check out all the spots Marvel posted on social media, on YouTube, and in international markets below, as well as commercials from Marvel’s partners, and pay attention to all the new scenes, which include footage that we’ve never seen before:

