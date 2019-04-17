One fan claims to know everything there is to know about ‘Avengers: Endgame’

We’re only a few days away from the official Avengers: Endgame premiere, which means we’ll soon get spoiler-free reviews of the movie we’ve been dying to see from the moment Thanos snapped his fingers back in Avengers: Infinity War. We’ve been trying to find evidence for the better part of last year that the dusted characters will be resurrected, as we waited for Marvel to release actual footage from Endgame. Once that happened, we’ve seen an increasing number of fan theories, including a few brilliant ones, that were attempting to explain how our heroes will win — because if there’s one thing we know about Endgame, it’s that they will indeed win, “whatever it takes.”

We’ve also seen an increasing number of people claiming to have seen parts of the film or the entire thing, each one suggesting heartbreaking finales for certain heroes. It all culminated with an actual Endgame leak, as a blurry video of almost five minutes made its way online earlier this week. If you’re a fan of such leaks, you should know that we’ve found even more accounts from people who say they saw the entire film, including the credits scenes, and we’re going to tell you all about it. If you’re not a fan, then, by all means, stop reading this right here to avoid potential spoilers.

The Russo brothers the other day penned an appeal to fans to not spoil Endgame for anyone. “Thanos still demands your silence,” the letter below ends, and we couldn’t agree more. If you’re the kind of MCU fan who doesn’t mind spoilers before actually watching a new release in theaters, then you’re probably more than familiar with all the Endgame rumors and leaks so far, and you might actively search for spoilers and plot theories. However, you should absolutely not spoil the film for others who are not as excited about spoilers — in fact, if you’re still trying to avoid spoilers then this is your final warning: Potential spoilers do follow below.

A Redditor who we will call Seymour posted purported spoilers about the film in the one place you go to Reddit if you want spoilers, the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit. A different Redditor, stankindustries collected those comments and posted them in a single post, which you can see over on Reddit.

Unlike other people who claimed they saw Endgame in the past few days, Seymour didn’t offer a detailed account of the events. There’s no chronology here, only separate bullet points for what supposedly happens during Endgame, as Seymour was responding to other Redditor’s questions.

If you’re familiar with previous plot leaks, then you probably expect several of the original Avengers to either die or retire, and this leak does deliver those seemingly inevitable heartbreaking moments.

Iron Man and Captain America are the top two original Avengers expected to make their exit in Endgame, and that’s what this plot leak claims. Tony is supposed to die in the film, according to this account, and Captain America will retire. On top of that, Natasha will also die at some point during the film, but she will be brought back to life for the final scene.

The leak also details Stan Lee’s alleged cameo — it happens in the past, in the 1970s, supposedly — and reveals details about the post-credits scenes, which aren’t what we expected. Rather than setting up the next MCU phase, the post-credits scenes are a tribute to everyone involved in making the MCU what it is today.

Before you read Seymour’s full comments at this link, you should know that, like with any of the previous plot leaks, we can’t confirm any of it. If you’ve also seen the leaked footage and think there are correlations between the video and this story, that’s not enough to prove it’s authentic. After all, someone could have crafted this whole thing after watching all the clips that Marvel’s been sharing since November, as well as this week’s major leak.