Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ stars beg Kit Harington to spoil the ending on SNL

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend, so it should come as no surprise the show decided to have a little fun with the massive level of anticipation surrounding the final six episodes of HBO’s thrilling fantasy saga. In fact, one of the arguably best and most satisfying sketches of the night was the monologue, with Harington barely having time to step out in front of the audience and introduce himself before someone stood up and asked him how the show ends.

Of course, Harington laughs it off, refusing to cough up any spoiler-y details. And then the cameos begin.

To the delight of the audience, Emilia Clarke then stands up in the crowd and, once again, asks Harington to spoil the ending. Why? Well, for one thing, she tries to make us believe it was all shot so long ago that she’s basically forgotten everything. A lot of her scenes, she continued, were just Emilia as Daenerys Targaryen “talking to a dragon, which is just a tennis ball on green pole. So I have no idea what’s actually happening.”

We also see John Bradley, the actor who plays the Night Watch steward and friend of Jon Snow Samwell Tarly, stand up from the crowd after that. He asks if Harington thinks “we’ll still hang out” once the show is over. “You’ve CHANGED,” he then declares to Harington.

One of the funniest bits is reserved for near the end, when SNL castmember Pete Davidson appears dressed as a slightly comical-looking version of Game of Thrones’ fearsome Night King. That’s after some Harry Potter fans questioned Harington, before quickly realizing he’s not a member of the Potter-verse.

The jokes kept coming. “I just need to know, do people hate me?” the Night King asks Harington. “Samwell Tarly was right, you have changed.”

The best was saved for last, when Harington’s real-life wife (and former Thrones co-star) Rose Leslie stood up from the audience, and Harington good-naturedly assumed she, too, wanted to know how the whole thing ends. “I don’t care about that, I’m not a nerd,” she scoffs. “My question is — what are we going to do for money now?” The couple, she hilariously continues, didn’t save anything, adding that Harington kept telling her up to this point in their relationship, “Oh, I’m the King of the North. We can order Uber Eats every night.”

Obviously, the monologue was a reinforcement of just how excited fans are for the arrival of season 8, which is now a week away (the first episode will air on HBO this coming Sunday, April 14). It promises everything from a resolution to long-simmering questions, like who will end up on the Iron Throne, to a battle of monumentally epic scope between the living and the Army of the Dead that threatens the lives of all our most beloved characters.