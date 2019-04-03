Did Sansa Stark just give away a massive ‘Game of Thrones’ spoiler?

We’re counting the days until Game of Thrones returns to HBO, which means the stars of the show are already out promoting season 8. We’ve already seen several cast members touring the morning and late night shows, and we’ve read plenty of interviews with some of the main cast members and the showrunners. Just a few weeks ago, Jon Snow actor Kit Harington may have dropped a huge spoiler about his character in the upcoming final season. Now, we may be looking at a similar situation for Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner. Before we proceed, you should know that some potential Game of Thrones spoilers may follow below, so you should stay away if you want to avoid any Game of Thrones chatter before season 8 kicks off on April 14th.

In an interview, Harington explained how tiresome shooting for season 8 turned out to be, revealing that he was on set for most of the time, unlike other fellow actors:

I was there the whole time this year. I felt a bit like people were coming in and out, and Jon Snow was just f—ing there the whole time. You have these in-jokes, and these relationships that thrive for eight years. That’s a long time for those jokes to be going, and they never felt old or tired. In the last season, I was like, these are getting tired now. And I think they got tired because we could see the end coming. That’s a way of emotionally detaching from something: relationships very slightly starting to strain, just on the edges, just frayed. Now everyone loves each other again.

This seemed to be an indication that Jon Snow won’t die, or if he does it won’t be until the season’s finale.

This brings us to Turner, who previously revealed that she disclosed the ending to “a few people.” Appearing on Good Morning America earlier this week, Turner was joined by her sister Arya (Maisie Williams) and revealed that Joe Jonas is one of the people who knows how the show ends. He already inked an NDA with HBO.

During the same interview though, both Williams and Turner explained what they took from the Game of Thrones sets, and that’s where Sansa’s big spoiler may come from. After acknowledging that she took home Sansa’s corset which she’s never going to wear because she hates it so much, Turner said this:

And I took a scroll that was in the last… like one of the last episodes and it’s like a huge spoiler, and I’ve just been carrying it around in my wallet.

We already know that a scroll played an important role in the last episodes of season 7. It’s the scroll that Sansa sent after her father was imprisoned, a message that Cersei dictated in an attempt to lure Sansa’s brother Robert to King’s Landing. Littlefinger then tried to use that scroll to drive a wedge between the Stark sisters, although we all know he ended up failing.

As crucial to season 7’s plot as it might have been, that scroll wasn’t necessarily a huge spoiler. Not to mention that Arya found the scroll in episode 5 of season 7, two episodes before the finale.

Is it possible that Turner may be referring to a different, a more crucial scroll? If that’s the case, then the actress may have inadvertently confirmed that Sansa doesn’t die either, at least not until toward the end of season 8.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on April 14th on HBO, and it’ll reach the finale just six weeks later. The full Good Morning America interview with Turner and Williams follows below.