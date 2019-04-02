Spark’s email app for Android could help ease the pain of Google Inbox’s death

It can be hard out there for those of you who don’t want to default to Gmail as your go-to email service and who are thus constantly on the hunt for a top-notch email app. Sometimes, you find one and make do with its limitations and trade-offs. Maybe you even find one that you absolutely love, only to see it meet an untimely death — a feeling many of you Google Inbox fans (who still aren’t over its demise) are familiar with.

The email app Spark, which has just arrived on Android, might be worth a try. Mac and iOS users have been taking advantage of it for a few years now, and it just so happens that the app has landed in the Google Play Store today — the same day, of course, that Google Inbox is finally going to that great Google app graveyard in the sky.

The key features with Spark include “intelligent email prioritization,” showing you the most important emails first; easy ways for teams to collaborate, create and share emails; plus a host of tools that power users will appreciate like the ability to snooze emails, send emails later, quick replies, “smart search,” third-party integrations, reminders and much more.

Spark was developed by Readdle, the 150 person-strong company that’s also behind popular productivity apps like Scanner Pro, Calendars 5 and PDF Expert that have been downloaded more than 100 million times.

In a blog post today announcing the arrival of Spark on Android, the company explains its mission is to reinvent email by working through a list of three challenges. The challenges: Our inboxes are overloaded, it’s too hard to quickly tell which emails are the most important, and there still isn’t a good way to collaborate around email with a team from work.

Among the things users love most about Spark is the way it bubbles up emails from actual people to the top of your stack and makes it easy to “batch-delete” emails like newsletters and notifications from social media companies that gunk up your inbox. One reason it seems the company was eager to get an Android release up and running was that the company, according to today’s post, has “heard from many users” who’ve switched from iOS to Android for work or professional reasons, “and we welcome everyone to come and enjoy the same premium email experience we have been delivering through our iOS and Mac apps all these years.”