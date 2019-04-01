Following Avengers: Endgame leaks and spoilers is tricky business. We try to share important things we come across that seem like they could be legitimate, but the odds are good that much of what’s out there will end up being untrue. Some leaks come straight from Marvel, its partners, or actors who worked on Avengers 4, so we can state pretty conclusively that they’re the real deal. For example, someone who worked on the movie accidentally spilled the beans just last week and confirmed a main character will die in Endgame. But if the source of a spoiler isn’t as solid as that, it’s obviously much more difficult to gauge… most of the time.

That brings us to three big leaks that we shared with you last week, and we’re going to revisit them now. Why would we already go back and recap leaks if we just covered them a few short days ago? Because it turns out that they may have inadvertently confirmed a much older Avengers: Endgame leak that was packed full of spoilers. At the time, no one could verify that the source of the huge leak indeed had any inside knowledge of the movie. Knowing what we do now, however, that original leak may have actually spoiled the entire film. Needless to say, some potentially massive spoilers follow below so you should close this window right now if you want to avoid them.

The big alleged leak in question originated on 4chan and it’s from a whopping 11 months ago. That was almost a year before Avengers: Endgame’s release date, and this post offered all sorts of details that no one should have known outside of high-level people who were involved with making the movie. As a result, most people dismissed the leak immediately. Given what we know now, however, it might be a good idea to revisit it.

Here’s a cleaned up version of the text from that big 4chan leak, as posted by a user on Reddit:

Iron Man reassembles the Avengers and decides to build his own Infinity Gauntlet to undo everything that Thanos did. They recruit Ant-Man to help them travel through time and space using the Quantum Real to retrieve the Infinity Stones from different time periods. Thanos finds out about their plans and becomes hellbent on stopping them. The movie revolves around the relationship between Captain America and Iron Man. At one point, Captain America and Thor fight Thanos. Timeline alterations have restored Mjolnir, and Cap wields it against Thanos to allow the others to escape, and is killed holding Thanos off. At one point, Hawkeye must protect the unfinished Stark Gauntlet from Thanos’ minions. He plays an “instrumental” role in Thanos’ defeat. Thor’s subplot centers on him assembling an army to challenge Thanos. Captain Marvel joins him. Hulk’s subplot centers on Banner and Hulk finally merging to become Professor Hulk. He is the one that ultimately wields the Stark Gauntlet against Thanos, losing his arm in the process. Nebula’s subplot centers on her efforts to redeem herself. At one point, she fights her murderous past self. Several MCU movies are revisited and retconned (probably not permanently), such as the Avengers retrieving the Power Stone creating a timeline where the Guardians of the Galaxy never came together. There’s a pivotal scene between Doctor Strange and a fully CGI character being shot on a secret location, with a skeleton crew, and which takes up a sizeable portion of the budget. Only two of the original Avengers (Cap, Stark, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye and Black Widow) meant to survive the movie. Cap dies. The title was AVENGERS: INFINITY GAUNTLET at one point, but it might be changed after Zoe Saldana accidentally leaked it.

Remember, this was from May of last year, more than 11 months before Avengers: Endgame is set to premiere. It has to be fan fiction, right? No one should know all of those details, right?

Let’s take a look at three different Endgame leaks from last week.

First, we have a leaked Avengers 4 Lego set that shows a lab at Avengers’ new headquarters that is being used to either analyze an Infinity Gauntlet, or build one. The Gauntlet’s origin is obviously unclear, but there’s precious little question that the Avengers managed to get their hands on one and it’ll play a pivotal role in the fight against Thanos.

Now here’s a line from that big 4chan post 11 months ago — hmm:

Iron Man reassembles the Avengers and decides to build his own Infinity Gauntlet to undo everything that Thanos did.

Next up we have another toy leak, and this one focuses on a specific character. It’s Hulk, who we all expected to finally reemerge in Endgame after coming down with a serious case of performance anxiety in Infinity War. But the particularly interesting thing about this toy leak is that it hints at the arrival of “Professor Hulk,” an amalgam of Bruce Banner and Hulk. He’s basically Hulk but much smarter, which obviously makes him far more formidable.

Now here’s a line from that big 4chan post 11 months ago — hmmmmmmm:

Hulk’s subplot centers on Banner and Hulk finally merging to become Professor Hulk. He is the one that ultimately wields the Stark Gauntlet against Thanos, losing his arm in the process.

The third big leak is one that we covered just this past Saturday, and it comes straight from the horse’s mouth. We know that Marvel alters footage in its trailers to hide spoilers and misdirect fans, but it turns out that it accidentally included unaltered footage in the 3D version of its second Avengers: Endgame trailer. The unaltered footage shows Hawkeye running through what appears to be a hallway at Avengers headquarters — the same headquarters that houses the lab with the Infinity Gauntlet. Thanos’s outriders can clearly be seen flopping around in an explosion that Hawkeye narrowly escapes, and then the trailer cuts to a different scene.

Now here’s a line from that big 4chan post 11 months ago — hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm:

At one point, Hawkeye must protect the unfinished Stark Gauntlet from Thanos’ minions. He plays an “instrumental” role in Thanos’ defeat.

One similarity between that post from 11 months ago and recent leaks could easily be a coincidence. Two similarities would be a heck of a coincidence. But three? Three similarities would be too many to call this a coincidence… oh, and it’s not three, it’s actually four. Thanks to Marvel’s trailers we now know for certain that Nebula will fight alongside the Avengers because she’s shown in a Quantum suit with the rest of the team. Here’s what that 11-month-old leak had to say about Nebula:

Nebula’s subplot centers on her efforts to redeem herself. At one point, she fights her murderous past self.

It sure seems like that 4chan leak from last May might end up being the real deal. Sadly, that means Captain America’s heartbreaking death is all but certain, and several more Avengers will perish in the upcoming war against Thanos.