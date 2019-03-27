If you missed yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for some reason, definitely go back and check it out because there are still a few freebies in there. We’ve got a fresh new roundup for you on Wednesday though, and you’ll find seven newly discounted apps listed below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

Heart Rate PRO

Normally $3.99.

Turn your iPhone into genuine heart rate monitor with Heart Rate PRO app!

Your heart rate is the best way to determine your physical or mental condition. Heart Rate PRO will show you how fast your heart is beating at any moment, wherever you are.

No extra devices needed, no chest strap. Just you and your iPhone or iPad. Measure your heart rate:

– when resting

– before activities

– during workout

– after a training session How does it work? It’s easier than you think!

1. Place lightly and hold your finger against the back camera lens and flashlight:

– do not press too hard, do not use with cold fingers (these may negatively affect your results)

– when using a device without a flashlight, be sure to use in a well-lit area (bright daylight) 2. Remain calm and try not to move too much during the measurement. Your Heart Rate result will appear shortly! Download Heart Rate PRO app today, check your heart rate regularly, stay healthy! —

NOTE: Works best with devices equipped with flash. When using the device without flash the app has to be used in good lighting. Place your fingertip on the camera (make sure it completely covers the camera lens & flashlight). Press gently, make sure that your fingers are not cold (these may reduce blood flow in your finger and effects result). WARNING: This is not a medical product. This app is for recreational use only.

Download Heart Rate PRO

Squeeze it: Face Deformer

Normally $0.99.

Squeeze the fun out of your iPhone/iPad.

* Now with hilarious balloon sound! Take photos of your friends or family members and have a laugh squeezing their faces.

Warning: It can get hysterical, especially with kids. This is the easiest to use Face Deformation App. Use two fingers to change the deformation size.

Download Squeeze it: Face Deformer

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

Download Background Color

Remote for Mac

Normally $3.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into a wireless remote control for your Mac.

Enjoy full control of your Mac while giving presentations, watching movies, listening to your favorite music and many more! Super fast, super easy, right from your mobile device! * * * FEATURES * * * • Fully Simulated Mouse

• Magic Remote

• Multi-Touch Gestures

• Functional Keyboard

• Application Launcher & Switcher

• Shut Down / Sleep / Restart / Log Off Remotely

• Password Protection

• Customizable Interface

• Works under Wi-Fi network * * * BEFORE YOUR START * * * 1. Visit remotemouse.aexol.com and download & install an app for Mac client on your computer.

2. Open app client on your Mac, click “Pair devices” and set up a password which allows you to connect to your Mac with your iPhone & iPad

3. Make sure that your mobile device is connected to the same Wi-Fi as your computer

4. Open app on iPhone or iPad and press “Connect”, provide a password and enjoy!

Download Remote for Mac

i2Reader Cloud

Normally $3.99.

Reading with comfort is a dream of any book lover! It’s more than 10 years already that my i2Reader has been making this dream come true. With each version of the app I add a bunch of new options and always try to keep the pleasure of reading a top priority. When putting books on digital shelves or turning over their 3D pages on any device (Mac, iPhone or iPad), you will always feel “I too Reader”* * – this is not a mistake :) Main features: • iCloud support: your library is synchronized in all your devices. You can start reading a book on iPhone and continue doing it on iPad or Mac! Everything from last the opened page, bookmarksо, highlighters to book metadata, including user’s choice of a book cover, titles, genres, keywords, series etc. – is synchronized in each book; **** IMPORTANT NOTICE *** For normal work of the synchronization, you must setup the automatic update of date and time on your iPhone / iPad! If you are using a device running on iOS7 and iOS8 and you turned on iCloud Drive, the device running on iOS7 not be able to use your library. *****

• Footnotes are displayed on the bottom of the page – like in real paper books! • Full support of 3D Touch for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus:

– in a library: to peek at a book info, press slightly on it; swipe up to bring up a context menu for this book;

– when reading, you can assign 3D Touch to one of these options: Wikipedia, online translator or dictionaries. Press on a word and the assigned option will run right away, bypassing context menu. • Interactive guide to introduce features of the app; • Support of multitasking Side Over and Split View for iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4; • Support Drag and Drop for iPad under iOS 11; • AutoScrolling – vertical text scrolling with adjustable by horizontal swipe speed; • Auto Turning – automatic page turning according to timer; • download books from Dropbox, Google Drive and Yandex disk as well. Google Drive now supports download of GDOC (Google Docs) files; • if you learn foreign languages, you’ll like an option to use Google Translate when reading; • User’s access: now all members of your family can read the same books not interfering with each other. Besides, the new feature enables you to highlight text fragments and comment on it, thus making up mini-chats in your own mini social/family networks :) • adjust brightness of the screen with a two-fingers vertical swipe; • finest configuration of a book layout for the most comfortable reading: everything like fonts, font size, colors, background is adjustable, including paragraph and line spacing; • i2Reader works with FB2 (also fb2.zip or fbz), EPUB (no DRM protection), MOBI, RTF, MS Word DOC/DOCX and PDF book formats; • different ways of page turning (including 3d page turning and vertical scroll); • voice/audio reading with the use of voice synthesizer; • easy selection and sorting of books based on various criteria – you won’t get lost in your library and find your book in no time; • you can also create digital shelves which are also synchronized via iCloud; • support of starDict and XDXF dictionaries when reading; • Support of in-built iOS dictionaries; • support of Lingvo dictionaries when reading (if you have installed Lingvo app); • widget for notification center; • you can now share quotes to Facebook, twitter, Evernote or send then via email; • you can also download books from public OPDS libraries. All features in one simple and handy interface – now everything is at your fingertips!

Download i2Reader Cloud

Sonic Sleep Coach Alarm Clock

Normally $0.99.

As seen on TED.com, Quartz, CNNMoney, Daily Mail, Yahoo Lifestyle, Women’s Health, India Times, and the Canadian Television Network. Rated a top 10 sleep app by Doublemesh! Supported by the National Science Foundation and the National Institute of Health. Sleep is more important to your overall health and productivity than diet and exercise. Yet with the buzzing phones and many gizmos in modern living, our sleep health is worse than ever. Science is beginning to reveal that not only the quantity, but also the quality of sleep can improve daily living. WELCOME TO THE SONIC SLEEP APP

The Sonic Sleep app is your personalized sleep assistant created by scientists to improve your sleep quality and give you deeper, more regenerative sleep. HOW TO USE IT

Simply place your phone by your bed. The Sonic Sleep app uses your microphone to sense sounds while you sleep. It then plays soothing audio at just the right volume to improve your sleep all night. Use surround sound or Bluetooth speakers for a more immersive sound sleep experience. WHY SONIC SLEEP?

Here are several innovative features to help you sleep well. Acoustic Cushion

– Plays soothing sound stimulation, like pink noise and nature sounds, that adaptively adjust based on the noise detected in your room.

– Blocks out Snoring and Traffic that disrupt sleep Gradual Wake Smart Alarm Clock

– The alarm clock slowly wakes you up in your lightest sleep cycle by starting very quiet and gradually increasing in volume.

– Snooze your alarm with the simple shake of your phone and get more sleep.

– Use the vibration wake setting to not disturb your sleep partner. Meditation and Relaxation

– Proven techniques to stop your mind from racing.

– Access meditations and relaxing sounds, such as progressive muscle relaxation and binaural beats.

– Have a baby that can’t sleep? Try our soothing lullaby to entrain a relaxing bedtime ritual. Sleep Scheduler

– Input your work and sleep schedule to find your best times to sleep. Sleep Coach

– Use our sleep coaching service and receive a trained experts’ feedback on simple steps you can take to improve your sleep.

Download Sonic Sleep Coach Alarm Clock

Alti – Altimeter & Compass

Normally $2.99.

Alti is a beautiful, feature-rich, minimalist altimeter and compass application for your iPhone and iPad. It sports a clean design, includes a wide selection of background colours, and provides a distraction-free experience. It includes an altitude indicator, a magnetic and true north compass, and coordinates for DMS and degrees. —– Features: # Highest Accuracy GPS Altitude

# True/Magnetic North Compass

# Beautiful Design

# Pastel & Natural Color Palettes

# Facebook, Instagram & Twitter Sharing

# Altitude in Meters or Feet

# Coordinates in DMS or Decimal

# Background Customisation —– Reviews: “The UI captures the flat style of iOS perfectly. Simple and intuitive.” Ko Olina Family “We trek a lot and this altimeter app is our new favorite. Awesome app when we do our adventure treks. Kudos to the developer.” Nadialutan “Used it in the North Georgia mountains and it was spot on with the elevation markers.” Marcus Aurelius Seneca “Pleasure to use and look at!” Coopsdogger “Just wanted something to track my current coordinates and it does just that. Very nice!” B3 Burner “A friend of mine I go camping with has COPD and altitude affects him. It’s nice to know where the high elevations are so we can avoid them or minimize our time there.” Millennial2012 “Smart, simple and easy!” Yazeed Momani

Download Alti – Altimeter & Compass