We have exactly one month and one day to go before the most hotly anticipated movie of 2019 hits theaters around the world. We’re obviously talking about Avengers: Endgame, the star-studded film that will bring an end to the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has paved the way to an exciting Phase 4 of the MCU, with new heroes like Captain Marvel leading the way. Of course we won’t arrive at Phase 4 until Endgame premieres to bring us an action-packed and inevitably heartbreaking conclusion to this chapter of the Marvel story.

Disney and Marvel obviously do everything in their power to prevent the details surrounding Avengers: Endgame from leaking. Of course, they’re not always successful. In fact, some of the biggest spoilers we’ve seen so far have come directly from Marvel itself. Take the second Endgame trailer, for example. First of all, the trailer shows all of our favorite heroes strutting in new suits just like Hank Pym’s in Ant-Man and the Wasp, so we know they’ll be making their way to the Quantum Realm. This is obviously going to play a big role in the movie, since the Quantum Realm opens the door to endless possibilities. On top of that, we now know without a doubt that Tony and Nebula are saved despite being lost in space and close to death in the first trailer. How do we know? Because the Benatar they’re on is pictured once again in the second trailer, but this time Black Widow and Hawkeye are on board. How would Nat and Clint find themselves aboard the Benatar if it didn’t somehow make its way back to Earth?

Not all of the leaks we’ve seen have come straight from Marvel and Disney, of course. Some supposed insiders have been spilling beans here and there around the web. Several of those spoilers have been firmed up thanks to subsequent leaks, like when Disney showed shareholders a scene from Avengers: Endgame behind closed doors. Those leaks are nothing compared to new details that might have hit the web recently. In fact, the entire movie might have just been spoiled by someone with inside knowledge. Needless to say, massive spoilers follow below so proceed with caution.

Now, it goes without saying that most of the Avengers 4 leaks and fan theories we see out there are unverified. A handful of things have indeed been confirmed, such as those snazzy new Quantum Realm suits we saw the Avengers rock at the end of the second Endgame trailer. That obviously means our heroes will travel to the Realm, and they’ll likely find gateways to parallel dimensions or they might even travel through time. Apart from things we’ve seen confirmed in the trailers or by multiple toy leaks though, nothing is set in stone.

That brings us to a post on Reddit from last week that was buried in a lengthy thread packed full of unverified rumors. Most of the claims in there are dubious at best, but there’s something about this particular comment that has us wondering if it’s the real deal. Perhaps it’s one or two similar descriptions it shares with another potentially big leak from a different source that hit the web around the same time, so it’s unlikely that the two authors saw each other’s work.

In any case, here’s the unedited text from the Reddit post that supposedly describes all three acts of Avengers: Endgame in bullet points:

Act 1, Tony/Nebula make it back to earth

Marvel there, entire team heads to Thanos

He’s weakened, the team, especially b/c of Marvel, kill him. Gauntlet is broken and stones can’t undo the snap

They couldn’t protect the universe, so they avenged it.

Thanos meets Death (the girl everyone thinks was cast as Ant-Man’s daughter). He’s pleased with himself Act 2 A few years later, Ant-Man returns, explains Quantum stuff

Tony builds out Quantum suits, teams split off to recharge stones at various points in time

Rest of act is interaction between present/past selves/teams, powering stones

Thanos has been watching the entire time, now concerned they could undo his plan, begs Death to let him preserve his work Act 3 Thanos + outriders attack Avenger HQ to prevent new gauntlet from being used

Cap/Tony/Hulk ‘quantum’ away to Wakanda battle using new gauntlet, only to miss and end up on Xandar after Thanos battle there

Gauntlet isn’t strong enough to beat Thanos, big fight between those three until it’s Cap vs. Thanos

Cap is able to use the gauntlet one last time “Avengers Assemble” bringing EVERYONE to face him – that’s the huge fight scene

In real-time Thanos at Wakanda sees the stones weakening from his gauntlet because in this timeline he’s defeated

Thanos is killed at Wakanda (Cap sacrifices himself) and now the snap never happened so the events of the movie basically never happened

Dr Strange does some hand-wavey saying the loop is now closed for the 14 millionth time, and we won.

Again, none of this is confirmed at all. It could simply be some fan fiction. The author of the post even opens with a joke about the source of his intel, though he appears to be mocking many of the earlier commenters in the thread who were posting blatantly fake leaks. There’s just something about the details in the post that seem to have “Russos” written all over them. Plus, as we mentioned before, this supposed leaker describes Captain America’s tragic death in a manner that’s very similar to the other aforementioned leak that popped up on a different site around the same time.

The Avengers 4 narrative described above would certainly be entertaining and epic, but that doesn’t make it real. Unfortunately, we won’t know for certain until Avengers: Endgame finally premieres in theaters on April 26th.