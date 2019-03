Monday is shaping up to be an eventful day for PS4 and PS VR gamers, with PlayStation set to air a Nintendo Direct-style event packed with announcements, news, trailers and more.

Via an announcement posted to the official PlayStation Blog, the gaming giant teased a new video program called “State of Play,” with the first set to kick off Monday, March 25, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. You’ll be able to watch it live via Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook worldwide, and it will also be offered up on-demand shortly after the livestream ends.

Moreover, this will apparently be the first of several State of Play events happening throughout the year. So what will Monday’s consist of? Well, it seems that per the blog post we’re due to get a slew of “updates and announcements from the world of PlayStation.

“Our first episode,” the post continues, “will showcase upcoming PS4 and PS VR software, including new trailers, new game announcements and new gameplay footage.”

PlayStation fans will no doubt appreciate Monday’s attempt to reach out directly to them with news, given that the company decided to take a pass on attending E3 in June. State of Play event appear to be what PlayStation had in mind when, in a statement to GameSpot, the company tried to explain the reasons behind that decision:

As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community. PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.

This year’s E3 will mark the first time Sony has ever missed the trade show, putting it in league with Nintendo, which likewise forgoes an appearance and instead hosts Nintendo Directs during the year to offer announcements and updates directly to its fans. Sony, meanwhile, has also said it won’t be hosting its annual PlayStation Experience this year — making Monday a day worth paying attention to for PlayStation fans.