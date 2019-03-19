Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was a great one, and you can still find a few free downloads in there today if you missed it. We’ve got a fresh roundup for you on Tuesday though, and you’ll find six different apps in this post. As always, these deals could be done at any time without warning so definitely download anything that looks appealing while you still can.

Voice Changer – Voice Effects

Normally $0.99.

The Voice Changer Recorder is a funny vocalizer app that can be changed to other voice effects based on your recordings, such as the effect of the Robot, Alien etc. You can also change your voice with built-in voice effects. Features

– Recording voice

– Built-in 20 prank voice effects

– Change video voice effects

– Real-time switching voice effects without waiting

– Quickly export voice effects and share to friends via iMessage,Messenger etc.

Berry Browser

Normally $1.99.

Browse the web comfortably with Berry, the browser that automatically gives all websites a “dark mode”, blocks ads/trackers, and so much more. ~ INSTANTLY TOGGLE DARK/LIGHT MODE ~

Three finger drag up and down to quickly toggle Light or Dark Mode on any site. It also lets you go even darker – a convenient way to further adjust brightness without going to control center. ~ SAVE YOUR EYES & SLEEP ~

Stop getting blinded by bright white websites. Reduce eye strain, get better sleep with Berry’s dark, beautiful browsing and interface. It even works with Night Shift, allowing you reduce blue light at night while browsing. ~ INCREASE BATTERY LIFE ON IPHONE X ~

On iPhone X, browsing with Berry can extend your battery life because darker pixels use less power. For other devices, increasing the contrast between text and background can allow you to lower your screen’s brightness, saving battery. ~ PRIVACY FIRST & ADBLOCK ~

Automatically blocks ads and trackers to speed up websites up to 2x and protect your privacy. One tap to instantly clear all of your browsing history and data. Built in Private Tabs mode. ~ TODAY WIDGET ~

Copy links and tap the widget to browse them peacefully in Berry. Link previews are only visible when your device is unlocked, to protect your privacy. Also, instantly get to your favorites (in dark mode) from the lock screen, bypassing the home screen. ~ THUMB-FRIENDLY NAVIGATION ~

All of Berry’s controls are at the bottom, not the top of the screen, so you don’t strain your thumb trying to navigate the web – or worse, drop your phone trying to tap the search bar. ~ DARK KEYBOARD ~

Activate the included Berry Dark Keyboard to further reduce the brightness of the screen when you’re typing. You can use it in any app, not just Berry. ~ AND TONS MORE FEATURES ~

– Dark Reader Mode

– One universal app for both iPhone and iPad

– No advertisements

– iCloud synced bookmarks

– iCloud Keychain password autofill

– Works with 1Password ~ The Berry Simple Privacy Policy ~

– We NEVER collect any personally identifiable information about you.

– We NEVER collect or use any of your personal data for any type of marketing or advertisements. We don’t use cookies or any other mechanism to track anything about you personally.

– Basically – You are not the product. You buy and own the app — not the other way around.

Fancy TV – Social Anime Movies

Normally $2.99.

Our app help you watch detail and info about hot anime, listen anime radio, clips and anime music. Features:

– Detail and Info about anime

– Listen anime radio

– Anime Clips

– Anime Music

– There is ads

Color Design

Normally $1.99.

do you want to find some good color?

or do you want to create your own color?

if so, the color design can help you solve these problems.

color design include more than 3000 colors and you can create your own color easily

Picx – Photo Blend Editor

Normally $0.99.

Picx is a Photo Blender Editor that can create Double Exposure Effects pictures. Use Picx, you can easily mix two pictures to one with powerful layer blend modes. Unlimited photos blending

• Edit foreground and background photo

• Swap foreground and background

• Blend two photos into one and achieve unlimited photos blending

• Preview photo blending in real time Blend editor

• Blend with various blend modes and adjust blending level

• Move, scale, rotate foreground for fancy blend effects

• Crop background and foreground photo Filters

• Apply 40+ creative filters with your artworks Share

• Export for HD resolution

• Share with friends via Instagram, Messenger, Wechat, QQ, Line etc.

Panols

Normally $1.99.

Panols allows iPhone Photographers to share panorama shots on Instagram. Split any photo from your photo library into multiple squares to post into Instagram. With the ability to see metadata information and able to edit and organize your photos with tags, descriptions and titles, as well as adding personal branding to them. 1. Select a photo

2. Split photo

3. Post to Instagram Panols allows photographers to share the panoramic photos taken with their iPhone, as well as other photos stored in their Photo Library, with Instagram users everywhere. The app takes the Panorama shots stored in the device’s Photo Library, and accurately splits the wide-shot into two/three/four/etc., separate shots, allowing users to take advantage of the Instagram profile display grid to showcase them in their full glory via instagram’s standard three-across display view. Edits to photos sync with your Photo Library without effecting the original.

