Specs for a brand new Android phone you won’t be able to buy just leaked

Huawei later this month will unveil the P30 series, which is likely to include three models just like its predecessor. The P30 Lite, P30, and P30 Pro will be the stars of a March 26th press conference that will take place in Paris, France, although the phone’s signature feature was already confirmed, and several leaks showed the purported design of the phone. A brand new leak from Taiwan, meanwhile, delivers details about the phones’ specs.

Two new Huawei handsets received NCC certification in Taiwan in February and March, including model number ELE-L29 and VOG-L29, 5GMobilePhone reports. These are believed to be the P30 and the P30 Pro, respectively. The documentation reveals the P30 will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM versions, with base storage starting at 128GB and going up to 256GB. Storage tiers should be similar for the P30 Pro as well, although it’ll only come with 8GB of RAM.

Similar certifications from Indonesia have also been leaked, revealing three new Huawei model numbers, including the same ELE-L29 and VOG-L29 identifiers found in NCC documentation, as well as a MAR-LX2, which is believed to be the cheaper version of the P30 series — the P30 Lite.

The premium P30 models will likely feature Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, which also powers the Mate 20 phones launched back in October 2018. The Lite model should get a mid-range processor.

Huawei a few days ago confirmed that the P30 Pro will have a periscope camera module — a first for the company. The camera should help Huawei deliver better zoom functionality, a feature the company teased previously. It’s unclear whether the periscope camera will also be available on the regular P30 model or on the Mate X foldable. Huawei did not reveal the camera specs of its foldable phone when it was revealed a couple of weeks ago.