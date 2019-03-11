‘Captain Marvel’ video reveals all the secrets and easter eggs you missed

Even more so than most Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Captain Marvel was absolutely packed with references and easter eggs to the wider MCU and the Marvel comics that inspired these stories. Some were more apparent than others, but unless you are incredibly familiar with the title character and the decades-long history of Marvel, there is a good change that you missed dozens of secrets that the filmmakers hid in the movie.

Just to be clear, there will be big spoilers for Captain Marvel in the video below. If you didn’t see the movie over the weekend, but plan to do so in the near future, you’re best off skipping this video until after you’ve seen it. After all, you might discover some of these easter eggs yourself when you watch it.

One thing that was hard to grasp while watching the movie was just how deeply it connects to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. As one of the earliest movies in the series (chronologically), it’s no surprise to learn that many of the events of Captain Marvel help to explain or add context to other movies, but Marvel Studios appears to have had as much fun alluding to other movies here as it ever has in an MCU origin story.

Videos like these are even more interesting when the character is as (relatively) obscure as Captain Marvel. We know who Spider-Man is and how he got his powers, but much like the Guardians of the Galaxy, the general audience has no idea who Carol Danvers is, or why she matters. This makes it especially satisfying to learn she has as complex and fascinating a history as any of the name-brand heroes we’ve come to know and love.