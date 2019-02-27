With two months left to go until Avengers: Endgame finally premieres, we’ve already talked about various spoilers from the movie, including a major plot point that keeps leaking over and over. But this is the first time I’m actually going to warn you that a huge spoiler follows below, and you might want to avoid it if you’re dead set on avoiding any major Endgame secrets ahead of the movie’s release. We have no way of confirming this leak, but if it’s genuine you’re not going to like it, because it tells us that a major character and one of our favorite Avengers is about to die for real.

Avengers 4 will be a time-traveling heist story, some say, and previous leaks have revealed that the time traveling part might be connected to the Quantum Real, where various Avengers will go with the help of freshly minted costumes. All that will have to happen in order to beat Thanos. That’s the endgame, and we do know for sure that Endgame shows us the only timeline where the Avengers win.

We do know for certain that Thanos will be defeated in the next confrontation, and we expect many if not all of the dead characters to be resurrected. But this isn’t going to be the kind of Avengers movie where there’s a happy ending. Big sacrifices will be required to beat Thanos, and the spoiler I’m about to show you tells us who might die.

It’s the character we expected to die in Infinity War, and the character we now expect to sacrifice himself for the greater good in Endgame: Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

The news comes from an Instagram story recorded on the night of the Oscars. Serena Williams posted a video of Chris Evans standing a few feet away from her at the show while pretending to take a selfie with a friend. As you’ll see in the following clip, Williams says that she was “devastated that he died in that movie, Avengers.”

Keep listening after she says that and you’ll hear the other person saying that it’s a secret.

The video was soon deleted, but the internet never forgets, and you can still watch it.

This could be trolling of the highest order from Williams, or she may be speculating. We have no idea where she heard that Captain America will die, and if she did, she should know better than to say it out loud on camera. The fact that the other person in the conversation knows it’s a secret is also interesting. Just how many people know at this point in time that Captain America will die?

Evans a few months ago posted a farewell message saying that he was done with the Cap role, as he wrapped up filming reshoots for Endgame. His comment was interpreted as a confirmation at the time that Captain America will die in Avengers 4, but he then said his post wasn’t a spoiler. Endgame directors were quick to imply that Steve Rogers still has a future in the MCU after that, but there’s always misdirection surrounding new Marvel movies so there’s no way to know for certain right now whether Cap will come out the other end of Endgame alive.

We’ll know exactly what’s what two months from now when Avengers: Endgame finally premieres.