Looking to fill up your iPhone or iPad with awesome new apps but don’t want to spend much money to do it? Don’t worry, because you won’t have to spend a single penny to get your hands on the apps we’re about to share with you. We’ve rounded up the best paid iOS apps of the day that are on sale for free for a limited time, and you can check them all out below.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.

4tomatic

Normally $0.99.

4tomatic is a photo booth camera application that makes you fun to take four frame photos. Amazing and wonderful selfie! If you start the app and press the shutter button at the bottom, 4 photos are automatically taken.

See the signal lights on screen well and make a great face!

After all the 4 photos are taken, the photos are printed together with animation.

Set the color of the frame, and save after changing the filter or share with your friends.

Metadata

Normally $1.99.

Metadata is an image metadata viewer for creative professionals on the go. Simply choose an image from your photo library and view the image metadata in a beautiful card based layout. Wether you shoot on your phone, DSLR or create images in your favourite photo editing application, Metadata will show you your image measurements, DPI, file size, Location data and device information. Metadata can display weather data about your photo including temperature, weather conditions, sunrise an sunset times, even if the camera doesn’t record weather data.* You can use Drag and Drop on your iPad to import images from the Photos App, Files, Safari or any other app that supports image drag and drop.

Breathful – Mindfulness Meditation

Normally $0.99.

Breathful tracks the effectiveness of your meditation with data. Watch the numbers change as you develop your ability to focus and quantify your improvement over time. Rather than endorse a particular method for practicing mindfulness meditation, Breathful acknowledges that there is a common theme amongst all techniques: Focus on being mindful of your breathing – Breathful. ———————————————————— Mindfulness 101 The object of mindfulness is witnessing one’s own present experience without any attachment or reactivity… In other words, any thoughts that arise during mindfulness practice are acknowledged, and then allowed to pass. Directing one’s attention to breathing helps maintain a present state of mind. ———————————————————— So what is Breathful and how is it different from other meditation timer apps? Breathful is a useful tool that allows users to engage in ten-minute “sessions” of mindfulness practice. Actively monitor each session by attaching a number of “distractions” – when the session ends, it will be archived in the session log by date and time, along with the number of distractions encountered during the session. When you see the average number of distractions dropping, you’ll know your method of mindfulness is an effective one. INSTRUCTIONS FOR USING BREATHFUL: – A new session is started by tapping on the timer circle, which will then start a ten minute countdown. – If at any point the user taps on the screen while the timer is running, then a “distraction” will be recorded. *Note: It is up to the user to decide what constitutes a “distraction” and you may not want to record minor distractions lasting only a split-second… what constitutes a minor vs. major distraction is up to you. Improve your focus with mindfulness training and let Breathful quantify your progress! If you’ve had your doubts about meditation in the past, here’s your chance to gather your own statistics and come to your own conclusion.

Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds

Normally $1.99.

Sounds was recorded in most beautiful places around world. All sounds recorded with high quality stereo condenser microphones and preamps. (besides generated sounds: white pink brown noises and binaural beats) Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock Sounds:

white noise

pink noise

unicorn music box

teddy bear music box

ballerina music box

cat purring

morning forest

creek in forest

forest

tropical jungle with tree frogs

loro park

bonfire

heavy rain

heavy thunder

distant thunder

rain under umbrella

rain near window

light rain on street

rain on city street with traffic

sea with seagull

sand beach

baltic sea beach

underwater volcano

night sea

wind in open window

wind at the door

london train station

australian subway

moscow subway

chinese bus

highway

new york silent street

highway bridge

oscillating fan

3D printer

old radio tuning

old english clock

vacuum cleaner at work

wind chimes

gong 40″

gong 38″

binaural beat 1Hz lethargic

binaural beat 2Hz deep sleep

binaural beat 3Hz dreamless

binaural beat 4Hz drowsy

binaural beat 6Hz fantasy

binaural beat 8Hz relaxed

binaural beat 12Hz conscious

binaural beat 16Hz focus

binaural beat 24Hz active

Roscoff port

Amazon rainforest at night

Pazin, Istria (Croatia) at night

Eidar river (Iceland)

Express Video – Add Emoji

Normally $3.99.

Add HD Emoji to your video to express yourself. Features

– Add HD Emoji to Video

– Crop & Cut Video

– Add background music

– Rotate & Flip Video

– Shape video in different shapes

– Share your video montages on Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, Flickr…

Vault – Keep your files hidden

Normally $1.99.

Don’t risk your photos, videos or notes being compromised or deleted by someone! Download Vault and keep your files hidden. Vault locks your private pictures, secret videos and important notes behind a PIN pad or Touch ID authentication. Vault is the best way to hide your private files:

• iPhone and iPad support,

• PIN and Touch ID (on supported devices) protection,

• use Vault when importing or when taking photos and videos,

• share your private files from Vault,

• clean and intuitive interface,

• beautiful gallery,

• mark your photos and videos as favorite to show them in special album,

• no hidden costs – you get everything forever for one single price. All your files stored in Vault are 100% private. Your photos are only stored on your device and are never uploaded to our servers. We have no access to your photos.

Easy Translation

Normally $9.99.

Easy Translation, as its name suggests, is an easy to use yet powerful full-text translation tool for iPhone users. With support of around 32 languages, this top-of-the-line app, offers the best possible translation for your text. ::MAIN FEATURES:: – Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Input your text by typing or speaking.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– The app can read aloud both source and target texts. An Internet connection is required. ::SUPPORTED LANGUAGES:: – Arabic

– Basque

– Catalan

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Malay

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Spanish

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Vietnamese Make your life easier and get your copy now.

let’s led

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

