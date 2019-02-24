Nokia 9 PureView MWC 2019
Live Coverage

Watch live as Nokia unveils the world’s first smartphone with a 5-lens camera

Chris Smith
February 24th, 2019 at 9:29 AM

It was only two years ago that HMD Global stormed Mobile World Congress with what was one of the most anticipated press conferences of the event. Just like that, Nokia was back, baby — and Nokia Android phones became exciting for the first time in the history of the brand. Since then, the company launched quite a few entry-level and mid-range Android devices, as well as a few flagships that weren’t entirely ready to compete against their direct rivals. The main focus was clear: HMD wanted to sell affordable devices around the world, and the company quickly expanded in various markets like China, Europe, and the US.

But that doesn’t mean HMD is steering clear of high-end devices that will take on the latest iPhone and Galaxy S models. MWC 2019 will bring us the first such device, the Nokia 9 PureView that has been rumored for 2 years now. And the Nokia 9 just so happens to be the world’s first handset with a five-lens camera setup on the back.

Don't Miss: Get outdoor Philips LED bulbs that automatically turn on at night and off in the morning for $8.25 each

It sounded crazy when we saw the first rumors about a penta-lens Nokia phone, but then the leaks got real. Soon enough, we saw press renders of the phone that confirmed the handset would carry that iconic Nokia camera brand that you’d see on the company’s Windows phones a long time ago: PureView. Nokia already teased the camera features of the Nokia 9 on Instagram earlier this week, and this image alone should make you want to know more about the handset:

That said, there are two things you won’t necessarily appreciate about this first-gen Nokia 9 PureView model. First of all, it’s got huge bezels around the screen, according to the leaks, and that’s something we don’t want to be exposed to now that all-screen phones exist. Secondly, and this is something Nokia will hopefully work on in the future, the Nokia 9 PureView will come with 2018 hardware on board. Namely, the Snapdragon 845 processor that powered all of yesterday’s flagships. Rumors suggest a better Nokia 9 model might be in the works for later this year, but we highly doubt HMD will address those rumors during today’s event.

With this being a Nokia event, we expect HMD to unveil additional Android phones that cover other price points, as well as some sort of modern version of an iconic Nokia phone from the past. This is, of course, just speculation based on what the company has done in previous years.

For all the news coming out of Nokia’s press event, follow the live stream below starting at 10:00 AM EST, and you’ll find our live blog underneath the embedded YouTube video.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:53 AM

I sure could have used a five-lens camera this close to the stage. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:52 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:52 AM

And that was the HMD Global event, live, Nokia fans. We’ll be back from the final press event of the day, LG’s keynote.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:50 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:49 AM

The phone launches in March, with preorders starting in select markets right now.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:48 AM

$699: 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:48 AM

The display is a 2K POLED panel with no notch, but an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:47 AM

No camera bump, IP67 rating, and wireless charging.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:44 AM

He’s the guy who teased the phone on Instagram a few days ago.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:44 AM

Konsta Punkka on stage to tell us more about the phone’s crazy photography powers. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:42 AM

The phone also creates a RAW image for each photo.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:42 AM

“Extremely high-resoltuion 12-megapixel depth map. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:41 AM

“Full view depth map.”

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:41 AM

HDR: 12.4 stops. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:40 AM

The phone uses the ISP, CPU, and GPU at the same time to create the photos. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:40 AM

That’s up to 240-megapixels of data.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:39 AM

“Every capture takes at least one simultaneous picture with all of the five cameras.”

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:39 AM

The monochrome cameras are meant to capture more light. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:38 AM

Two cameras are color cameras, while the other three are monochrome. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:38 AM

The “world’s first 5 camera array smartphone.”

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:38 AM

Here it is. The phone with five Zeiss lenses on the back!

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:37 AM

Alright… we’re ready for the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia!

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:37 AM

Prices are quite affordable, $139 and $169, respectively. The phones start shipping in April.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:36 AM

Both Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 are part of the Android One, which means buyers are getting two years of Android updates.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:35 AM

Nokia 4 will have a depth-of-field lens on the back, which will deliver bokeh effects like on other phones.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:35 AM

Both phones support “Face unlock,” but it’s the 2D kind of face unlock, considering there’s only a front-facing camera on the front. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:33 AM

Did we just look at a guy riding a bike while pressing the Google Assistant button on a Nokia phone? 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:30 AM

Google Assistant is obviously available on both phones.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:29 AM

Signature features for Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4: the power button lights up when you have new notifications.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:27 AM

Nokia 3 is next, an even cheaper version of the Nokia 4 from the looks of it.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:26 AM

Dual-lens camera on the back. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:26 AM

All-screen phone with a tiny notch at the top. It still has a bottom chin, as well as a tiny top bezel. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:25 AM

Nokia 4 is a brand new mid-ranger.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:24 AM

Next up, “the mass market” segment.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:24 AM

Red, black, and blue, for $99 in early March – Nokia 1 Plus.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:23 AM

Android 9 Pie (Go edition) preloaded. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:23 AM

Main camera is 8-megapixel with autofocus. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:22 AM

5.4-inch IPS 18:9 screen. It’s all screen, but with bezels.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:22 AM

The Nokia 1 Plus is next. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:21 AM

Yeah, this isn’t the best angle for taking photos of the huge screen here. I’m getting all the pixels. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:20 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:19 AM

Nokia 210 sells for just $35. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:19 AM

Battery life for a month, that sounds great. But it’s still a feature phone.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:19 AM

It’s not a banana phone, but we’re close. to that. Meet the Nokia 210. The internet in your pocket.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:16 AM

Nokia is #1 when it comes to feature phones. Are we in for a new banana?

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:16 AM

Feature phones up first.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:16 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:15 AM

Nokia says that it’s about to launch a Nokia phone for everyone. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:12 AM

Finally, it’s starting to get better. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:12 AM

We’re 11 minutes in and Nokia is still doing the intro of this show.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:10 AM

Yes, the fact that Nokia is fast to update their devices to the latest version of Android is one of the best things about Nokia phones.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:09 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:08 AM

And that’s great, considering that Nokia fans have been waiting for great Android phones for yeas.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:08 AM

HMD really feels good about itself.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:08 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:05 AM

Nokia is a top 5 brand in many markets, including Europe, Middle East, North Africa, and Russia. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:05 AM

Even so, Nokia tripled its userbase last year, compared to 2018.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:05 AM

2018, a challenging year for the smartphone industry. 

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:04 AM

The room is packed with Nokia fans, that’s for sure.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:03 AM

We’re treated to some great music while we wait.

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:02 AM

Chris Smith
February 24, 201910:02 AM

I don’t blame you if that hot Huawei Mate X foldable phone is all you can think of when it comes to MWC phones, but Nokia is about to start its own presser. 

Image Source: Chris Smith, BGR
Tags: , ,
Comments