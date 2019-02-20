Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 5G are official – here are the full specs

The Galaxy S10 series is finally official, which means your news feed will stop delivering Galaxy S10 leak after Galaxy S10 leak beginning right now. Samsung largely confirmed all the rumors that we saw before the Unpacked conference, and it turns out that we did have a lot of information about these three phones, including final design, main specs, signature features, and availability. That’s because Samsung couldn’t stop the Galaxy S10 leaks, which started much earlier than expected. That said, we can now tell you that the Galaxy S10 phones are real, they’re spectacular, and we have all the details for you.
In addition to our extensive hands-on coverage of the phones, check out the full specs for the four Galaxy S10 phones that Samsung unveiled on Wednesday. And yes, there’s a Galaxy S10 5G model as well that is even more impressive on paper than the three 4G models.
Galaxy S10e
- Size: 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9mm
- Weight: 150g
- 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 2280 x 1080 resolution (438 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 5 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm or Snapdragon 855 7nm processor
- 6GB or 8GB of RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of storage
- microSD support up to 512GB of storage
- 12-megapixel f1.5/f2.4 wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, autofocus, and optical image stabilization, and 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens
- 10-megapixel f1.9 selfie camera with Dual Pixel and autofocus
- 3,100 mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- side capacitive fingerprint sensor
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black, Canary Yellow
Galaxy S10
- Size: 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm
- Weight: 157g
- 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 3040 x 1440 resolution (550 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm or Snapdragon 855 7nm processor
- 6GB or 8GB of RAM
- 128GB or 512GB of storage
- microSD support up to 512GB of storage
- 12-megapixel f1.5/f2.4 wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens; and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus
- 10-megapixel f1.9 selfie camera with Dual Pixel and autofocus
- 3,400 mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black
Galaxy S10+
- Size: 157.6 x 74.1 x 7.8mm
- Weight: 175g
- 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 3040 x 1440 resolution (522 ppi), 800 nits brightness, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm or Snapdragon 855 7nm processor
- 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM
- 128GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage
- microSD support up to 512GB of storage
- 12-megapixel f1.5/f2.4 wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens; and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus
- 10-megapixel f1.9 and 8-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera lenses with Live focus, Dual Pixel, and autofocus
- 4,100 mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android
- Colors: Prism White, Prism Green, Prism Black for 8GB RAM models; Luxurious Ceramic Black and Luxurious Ceramic White for 12GB RAM models
Galaxy S10 5G
- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Glass 6 glass
- Exynos 9820 8nm or Snapdragon 855 7nm processor
- 5G support
- 12-megapixel f1.5/f2.4 wide-angle lens with Dual Pixel, Dual Aperture, and optical image stabilization; 16-megapixel f2.2 ultra wide-angle lens; and 12-megapixel f2.4 telephoto lens with optical image stabilization and autofocus; 3D depth-sensing lens
- 10-megapixel f1.9 and 8-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera lenses with Live focus, Dual Pixel and autofocus
- 4,500 mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
- Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
- face recognition
- AKG headphones and speakers
- Dolby ATMOS sound
- USB-C connectivity
- IP68 certification
- One UI (1UI) user interface on top of Android