The Galaxy S10+ won’t be the only Android flagship with 12GB of RAM this year

When the Galaxy S10 series launches on Wednesday, Samsung will surely confirm all those rumors that said the top-of-the-line Galaxy S10+ model will sport 12GB of RAM and 1TB of flash storage, the kind of specs that aren’t available on any other phone right now. But that special edition Galaxy S10 won’t be the only handset to feature 12GB of RAM this year, as a newcomer will supposedly launch soon with the same amount of memory.

If Iqoo doesn’t mean anything to you, that’s because it’s a new Chinese smartphone brand owned by Vivo. The subsidiary was rumored a few days ago to be prepping a foldable flagship handset, but that might not be the case. The first phone was already teased on Weibo, part of the 2019 NBA All-Star coverage in China — Iqoo is surprisingly the sponsor of the show for China. We have no idea what it’ll be called or where it’ll launch, but we do know the phone will be a high-end device.

Image Source: Weibo

In addition to 12GB of RAM, the phone will pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 flagship chip, 256GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

An early Geekbench benchmark test reveals a Vivo device with model number V1824A that runs Android 9 Pie, powered by the Snapdragon 855 and 12GB of RAM. This is either the unreleased Iqoo phone or a different Vivo creation packing that much RAM. It’s a very early benchmark considering those extremely low scores, as they don’t look anything like what we expect from Snapdragon 855 phones.

Image Source: Geekbench

MWC may be around the corner, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Vivo will take advantage of the mobile show in Barcelona, Spain, to unveil any new handsets. But the Chinese company could at least tease some of the upcoming mobile technologies it’s working on, just like it did last year.