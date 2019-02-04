New Galaxy S10 leak confirms two exciting features that you probably won’t use

You can tell we’re close to the Galaxy S10’s release because the leaks are getting more and more detailed. We already saw a bunch of press renders for the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, as well as purported pricing details for Europe. Of course, Samsung has to file documentation with all sorts of regulators around the world ahead of launch, including the FCC. Now, thanks to newly discovered FCC documents, two exciting new features from the Galaxy S10 phones were just confirmed.

The FCC paperwork that xda-developers discovered talks about the various wireless connectivity options that will be available on the three Galaxy S10 phones. Features like NFC, Bluetooth, MST, LTE, VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS are unchanged compared to previous flagships. But the Galaxy S10 phones will also support the brand new Wi-Fi 6 standard (802.11ax), which should deliver even faster speeds and better range than before. That said, you’ll need Wi-Fi 6 routers installed in your home and at the office to take advantage of the feature.

Also, the docs reveal that the Galaxy S10 will support “receiv[ing] or transmit[ting] an AC power signal through magnetic induction (MI) or magnetic resonance (MR).” In other words, the phone will support reverse wireless charging, a feature first seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. That’s an exciting feature for sure, but one you’ll hardly use unless you happen to carry other devices that can be recharged wirelessly. Not to mention the fact that you’ll have to be comfortable with the idea of depleting your smartphone’s precious battery life to recharge a different gadget.

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled on February 20th, and it will reportedly be released in stores on March 8th.