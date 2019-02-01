This is the iPhone SE 2 we wish Apple would make, but it probably never will

One of the more peculiar business decisions Apple has made in regards to the iPhone involves the company discontinuing the beloved iPhone SE. In an era where smartphones keep getting bigger, the iPhone SE provided users who prefer a smaller form factor with a much-needed alternative. After all, it’s a little bit crazy that the iPhone XR — Apple’s entry-level iPhone — is closer in size to an iPhone 6 Plus than it is to an iPhone 6.

Apple, though, stopped selling the iPhone SE this past September. The move struck many as strange, especially given previous remarks from Tim Cook which said that the iPhone SE was a far more popular device than Apple initially anticipated. Put simply, there exists a sizable contingent of users who prefer a smaller-sized device like the iPhone SE.

For a while, rumors of an iPhone SE 2 abounded. In recent months, however, those rumors have unfortunately come to a screeching halt. Today, there’s no indication as to whether or not Apple is working on a successor to the iPhone SE.

In the interim, brand new renders of an iPhone SE 2 have leaked via TechGarage. The good news is that an iPhone SE 2 with Face ID looks absolutely stunning. The bad news is that there’s no indication the renders below are based on any credible leaks from the supply chain. In other words, there’s still no reason to believe that Apple will release an iPhone SE 2 anytime soon. Further, there’s no indication that an iPhone SE 2, if it is on Apple’s product roadmap, will sport the same edge-to-edge display ushered in by the iPhone X. If anything, it stands to reason that Apple, in an effort to keep costs down, would simply release an iPhone SE 2 with revamped internals and Touch ID. That would still be a welcome revamp given that the current iPhone SE is almost three years old at this point.

The renders above and below certainly give us something to get excited about as we can only hope Apple remembers that not everyone enjoys using gargantuan phones that can be downright frustrating to use with only one hand.

And one more for good measure.