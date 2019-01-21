We’re kicking off the new week with a great roundup of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. We dug through hundreds of discounted apps on Monday to come up with the seven best options of the day, and they’re all listed down below. These sales could end at any moment though, so hurry up and snag them before they’re no longer freebies.

Speaky – Article Voice Reader

Normally $4.99.

*** 2016 Starbucks Pick of the Week ***

Too busy to read articles from your favorite websites? Sit back, relax, and listen up as news from any website is magically read back at you with adjustable speeds and multiple accents. How it works? Just link any article in Speaky. It will extract the main content, detect the language and read it out loud to you. You can retrieve content from your favorite websites or from the cloud. “Articles in your Speaky queue play without an internet connection, so you can breeze through a New Yorker treatise as you ride the subway or catch up on world news on your next international flight.” – New York Magazine “Speaky is a handy tool that helps you multitask by listening instead of reading. Whether it’s an entertaining article on the Web or an important PDF for work, you can give your eyes a rest or just get more done with this intuitive voice reader.” – AppAdvice “The Pocket integration really makes it a lot easier to catch up on those articles you put off on reading.” – Lifehacker

AllPass Pro

Normally $1.99.

AllPass is an app that keeps all your vital information in one secure vault. • Quick opening of data using Touch ID

• Store your logins, credit cards, identities, and secure notes

• Log in to websites without having to remember any of your passwords

• Fill credit cards and identities without typing

• Quickly access your most used items using Favorites and History

• Fast search to find what you need

• Support Folders for better file organization.You can select a template for any folder to create records as fast as possible

• Unlimited number of databases

• Encrypts all your data using best and most reliable AES 256-bit encryption

• All protection mechanism is offline on your device only

• Auto-lock protects your vault even if your device is lost or stolen

• Syncs securely with your other iOS devices

• Backup & Restore your data via iCloud, Mail or iTunes

• Export and import via Mail, iTunes and CSV text files

• 180 icons to personalize your records

• 5 standard templates for fast data entry with the ability to create or edit custom templates with unlimited fields

• Integration with iOS

• Optimized for all types of devices and screen resolutions Choose the AllPass for storing important information and your digital life will become more comfortable and safe.

AirTycoon Online 2

Normally $0.99.

Welcome to Air Tycoon Online 2! – The world best airline management simulation game. You will get 70 credits when you start every new game on this paid version. [Game Introduction] AirTycoon Online which was much loved by worldwide management simulation game players has been upgraded into ATO2 with highly luxurious and vivid 3D graphics as well as various new-added features. Hope you DO NOT MISS this thrilling and exiting experience. [Game Features] -Real turn-based online airline management simulation game

-Vivid and gorgeous 3D graphics

-Realistic game background based on Historical real time

-About 150 real airplane models released as time goes by

-Manage an airline in 500 airports all over the world

-Take over other players’ companies

-Detailed management report updated every turns.

-Accident events due to the increment weather and some engine failures.

-Landing Simulator

-Alliances and Code-shares

-Communication with worldwide players [Useful game tips] -Open a new route between the cities with high business/tour level while being less(or no) competitive.

-Make all of your flight schedules as the same as ‘Available Schedule by Planes’

-Raise the fare when the occupancy is 100%

-Down the fare when the occupancy is lower than 70%

-Close your existing route resolutely and open another new route if the route is so competitive and you do not get enough profits from.

-Set up a fuel tank to save your fuel expenses.

-Build a maintenance depot and a VIP lounge at your hub city to maximize your profits.

-Manage all of your flight routes strategically by using your unmatched business skills.

-Provide your passengers unrivaled comfortability by adjusting your plane seats better and supplying a high quality of cabin service.

-Take advantage of a ‘Code Share’ function on competition routes.

-Generate stable revenue by purchasing or building your own airports.

Weather – Global Forecast

Normally $0.99.

Very simple and easy to use weather app: – Change your location

– Celsius and Fahrenheit

– 6 Unique Themes

– Tomorrow and Day After-tomorrow forecast

– Automatic Location

World Clock Time Today Widget

Normally $0.99.

Bring to you the accurate time about any timezone in the world with widget support for your iOS devices. It is very useful for the foreign businessmen or people in the foreign countries to check your time and your client/customer local time. You do not need to change your system timezone to check other timezones, just turn on your phone’s screen check the widget. FEATURES: * Multi-clock face widget support * Support 23,000+ cities and timezones around the world * Convenient world clock, time CONVERTER * Multiple clocks display support * Day/Night time indicator with location’s sunrise/sunset time or your manual preferred set time * Beautiful analog and digital clock display * Support civilian and military time format * Easy to add and manage clocks * Display relative or absolute date to your current time zone

iWheel Decision Maker

Normally $1.99.

Don’t let your head spin – leave the spinning to the iWheel Decision Maker app! Let this app make decisions when you don’t want to, or when it is hard to choose from similar options. Get the nice decision maker app for your daily decisions, random decision making or just for fun.

Dual Web Browser

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Dual browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Dual Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Dual Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of dual web browser.

